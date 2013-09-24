Capps Urges Emergency Response Planning During National Preparedness Month

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday encouraged residents and business owners to take time to review plans for their families, homes and businesses as part of National Preparedness Month, which is recognized each September.

There are many resources available to help individuals get prepared. From considering how you will stay informed to whether your family or household plan needs to be tailored for different aged members, dietary or medical needs, or pets, having a plan in place will make things easier in an emergency.

A basic emergency supply kit should also be on hand at home, at work and in a vehicle.

“We can’t always predict when an emergency or disaster will occur, but we can be prepared,” Capps said. “Take a moment to sit with your family, friends, colleagues and others in your community to plan for unexpected emergencies.”

Visit www.ready.gov, where you can find more information on staying informed, making a plan and building emergency supply kits. There are also a number of smartphone applications that can help you in getting prepared: FEMA, Wireless Emergency Alerts, Red Cross, Your Plan, Disaster Prep and Wildfire Wizard.

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.