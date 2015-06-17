Capps Voices Opposition to Federal Camp 4 Legislation, Testifies Issue Should Be Decided Locally

On Wednesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, gave a statement in opposition to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians Land Transfer Act (H.R. 1157) at a hearing of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Indian, Insular, and Alaska Native Affairs.

The congresswoman’s complete statement and questions for Bureau of Indian Affairs Director Michael Black, as prepared, are below.

Opening Statement — Rep. Lois Capps

Thank you Mr. Chairman for giving me the opportunity to provide a statement on H.R. 1157 today.

I’d also like to welcome my tH.R.ee constituents testifying on the panel.

H.R. 1157 is a bill that would take 1400 acres of land known as “Camp 4” in the Santa Ynez Valley into trust for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians.

The Santa Ynez Valley, which is in my congressional district, has a long history of limited development and there has long been a concerted effort to retain the undeveloped, rural nature of the Valley.

As the earliest inhabitants of the Valley, the Chumash certainly share the community’s commitment to protecting and preserving the land and the unique qualities of the area.

I have had the pleasure of working with Chairman Armenta and the Tribe on many occasions over the years, including on the wonderful Tribal Health Clinic and Education Center.

It is clear that the Tribe has a legitimate need for more housing for its members – a need that must be addressed.

And that is why I have worked to try to bring the Tribe, local community members, and County leadership together to work out their differences and find a way forward.

While I know this has proven to be a difficult process, I sincerely believe that there can still be a path forward that both meets the needs of the Tribe and addresses the concerns of the County and local residents.

But let me be clear: H.R. 1157 is not that path, and I oppose it for several reasons.

First, the issues at the core of this matter are fundamentally local.

This is ultimately about local housing, zoning, and land use.

These are issues best resolved by county and municipal officials in consultation with local residents and the Tribe, not in Washington, DC by Members of Congress who don’t even live near the area.

These are issues that have always been worked out locally because they involve very localized knowledge of the community and its residents.

No matter how well-intentioned, without the support of the local community, we here in Congress should not intervene in this local issue.

Second, the bill is unnecessary because Camp 4 has already been taken into trust.

While I think we can all agree that the BIA fee to trust process certainly has its flaws, this is the process that has been put in place to resolve issues like Camp 4 and that process is moving forward.

After roughly a year-and-a-half of review, the BIA approved the Tribe’s application last year on Christmas Eve.

The process may not be moving as fast as the Tribe would prefer, but the application was approved in a timely manner and the appeals will be considered under new rules that expedite the process.

Legislative actions such as H.R. 1157 should be for circumstances when the BIA process is clearly failing; this is not one of those circumstances.

Third, with Camp 4 already taken into trust, the only real effect of this bill would be to cut off consideration of the appeals of the BIA decision currently being considered by Assistant Secretary Kevin Washburn.

Again, the BIA appeals process may not move as quickly as the Tribe would like, but eliminating the appeals process less than six months after it began hardly seems appropriate.

Agree or disagree, my constituents have a right to be heard and provide input on this process. This bill would prematurely and needlessly cut off this right.

And finally, I am deeply troubled by the precedent being set by the consideration of this bill, and I think my colleagues should be troubled as well.

The land taken into trust by H.R. 1157, as well as the entirety of Santa Barbara County, is solely within California’s 24th Congressional District, which I represent.

This land has no connection to the districts represented by Mr. LaMalfa, by anyone on this Committee, or by any other member of this House.

It is in my congressional district; I alone have been elected by the people of the 24th District to represent them here in Congress.

And it’s also worth noting that our former Republican colleague Elton Gallegly, who also represented the Santa Ynez Valley in Congress for many years, did not support federal legislation on this issue either.

I would hope that my colleagues will take a moment to consider this and the door being opened by today’s hearing and the Committee’s consideration of H.R. 1157.

Consider the fact that this Committee is moving forward on legislation that is opposed by both the local and federal representatives of the communities impacted by this bill.

Consider also that the outcome of this legislation could have a profound impact on the future of the Santa Ynez Valley, yet Valley residents do not have the opportunity to hold the bill’s sponsors accountable at the ballot box.

I find this profoundly troubling, and I urge my colleagues to consider this carefully.

Once again, Mr. Chairman, I strongly oppose H.R. 1157 and urge you not to advance this bill.

Questions

Thank you all for your testimony.

Again, it’s great to have several constituents here providing their perspectives on H.R. 1157 and the complex issues involved.

But, I think even our witnesses would admit that they do not represent the full array of views on this issue in the Santa Ynez Valley and throughout Santa Barbara County.

As we know, there are fierce opponents of this bill, strong supporters, and many people in between who are not necessarily vocal about their views.

This diversity of opinion on this local issue cannot fully be represented accurately in this setting, which is one of the many reasons why I oppose this legislation and oppose it moving forward in this committee.

As I’m sure Supervisor Lavagnino and Ms. Miyasato can certainly attest to, when these types of local land use and zoning issues are considered at the County level, the full array of interested parties can participate in the process and voice their opinions directly to decision makers.

Santa Barbara County has heard from hundreds of local residents in hours and hours of meetings, community forums, and hearings on these issues, as well as considered hundreds of pages of letters, legal filings, and environmental studies.

But this diversity of opinion and in-depth debate of the many issues involved in this matter are not a part of today’s limited hearing.

H.R. 1157, which impacts only my district, is being considered today with only the limited views of three witnesses from the area and questions from a handful of Members of Congress who do not represent the region and consequently do not fully understand the community or the complexity of the issues at hand.

This restrictive process is not how these issues should be resolved.

The BIA fee to trust process is far from perfect, but it does at least allow for all interested parties to participate and make their voices heard.

As I mentioned in my opening statement, the Camp 4 property has already been taken into trust by the BIA and several appeals of this decision have been filed.

Director Black, my understanding is that these appeals of the Camp 4 decision are being considered under new rules from 2013 that speed up the internal appeals process.

Question: Could you explain this new process under which the Camp 4 appeals are being considered and the expected timeline going forward?

[Answer]

Question: And how does the appeals process for Camp 4 differ from the process used to consider the 6.9 acres that the Tribe has been trying to take into trust for well over a decade? Do you expect the Camp 4 appeals to take as long as the 6.9 acres did?

[Answer]

Question: Finally, Director Black, if H.R. 1157 were enacted, how would it impact the consideration of the pending Camp 4 appeals?

[Answer]

