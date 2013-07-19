Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Capps Votes Against Education Legislation Authorizing $1 Billion in Cuts

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | July 19, 2013 | 9:43 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, voted Friday against House Resolution 5, the Student Success Act, which would reauthorize the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, formerly known as No Child Left Behind, at sequestration levels.

This $1 billion cut to education is coupled with the removal of standards that ensure schools are preparing students for the future work force, the removal of protections for students with disabilities, and the elimination of support for after-school programs and student support services. The bill passed by a party line vote, 221-207, and is not expected to pass in the Senate.

“A good education has never been more important to a student’s future, as well as the economic growth of our country. H.R. 5 is dangerous — it does nothing but undermine our responsibility to ensure equity in education and makes permanent over $1 billion in harmful sequester cuts to our children’s future,” Capps said. “Instead of improving our education system, this bill eliminates and weakens protections for disadvantaged students and does nothing to ensure our students are prepared to compete in a global economy.

“This bill is the wrong direction for our children and our nation. We should be providing our schools and teachers with the flexibility they need and the resources they deserve to help our students succeed.”

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act was originally passed in 1965 to ensure every child receives a high-quality education, regardless of where they live. The bill determines federal funding for K-12 education programs working to boost student achievement.

The Student Success Act lacks accountability measures to ensure our schools and states are graduating students and preparing them for college or the work force, policies that are harmful to the nation’s future economic growth. The bill also would eliminate provisions ensuring students with disabilities and English language learners are provided with equal education opportunities. Finally, the bill would eliminate funding for after-school programs and social and emotional support services, while allowing public education funding to be shifted away from the poorest schools in the country.

The bill was opposed by the following business, labor, civil rights, disability and education groups:

» U.S. Chamber of Commerce
» Business Roundtable
» American Federation of Teachers
» National Education Association
» Congressional Black Caucus
» Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus
» Congressional Hispanic Caucus
» Congressional Progressive Caucus
» The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
» Latino Elected and Appointed Officials: National Taskforce on Education
» Hispanic Education Coalition
» League of United Latin American Citizens
» National Congress of American Indians
» National Council of La Raza
» NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund Inc.
» Advocacy Institute
» American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations
» National Indian Education Association
» Native Hawaiian Education Council
» Tribal Education Departments National Assembly
» Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe
» United South and Eastern Tribes
» American Association of University Women
» American Civil Liberties Union
» Association of People Supporting Employment First
» Autistic Self-Advocacy Network
» Autism National Committee
» Autism Society of America
» Center for American Progress Action Fund
» Center for Law and Education
» Children’s Defense Fund
» Consortium for Citizens for Disabilities
» Council for Exceptional Children
» Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates
» Council of the Great City Schools
» Democrats for Education Reform
» Disability Rights Education Defense Fund
» Easter Seals
» The Education Trust
» First Focus Campaign for Children
» Gay, Lesbian, & Straight Education Network
»  Institute for Educational Leadership
» Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
» Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund
» Mental Health America
» Minneapolis Public Schools
» National Association of State Directors of Special Education Inc.
» National Center for Learning Disabilities
» National Disability Rights Network
» National Down Syndrome Congress
» National Down Syndrome Society
» National Fragile X Foundation
» National Center for Learning Disabilities
» National Disability Rights Network
» National Urban League
» National Women’s Law Center
» The New Teacher Project
» Physician-Parent Caregivers
» Public Advocates
» Southeast Asia Resource Action Center
» Southern poverty Law Center
» TASH
» United Cerebral Palsy
» Collaboration to Promote Self-Determination
» Educators for Excellence
» TeachPlus
» STEM Education Coalition
» Association of University Centers on Disabilities
» Committee for Education Funding
» National PTA
» National Association of School Psychologists
» PACER Center

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 