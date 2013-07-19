Capps Votes Against Education Legislation Authorizing $1 Billion in Cuts

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, voted Friday against House Resolution 5, the Student Success Act, which would reauthorize the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, formerly known as No Child Left Behind, at sequestration levels.

This $1 billion cut to education is coupled with the removal of standards that ensure schools are preparing students for the future work force, the removal of protections for students with disabilities, and the elimination of support for after-school programs and student support services. The bill passed by a party line vote, 221-207, and is not expected to pass in the Senate.

“A good education has never been more important to a student’s future, as well as the economic growth of our country. H.R. 5 is dangerous — it does nothing but undermine our responsibility to ensure equity in education and makes permanent over $1 billion in harmful sequester cuts to our children’s future,” Capps said. “Instead of improving our education system, this bill eliminates and weakens protections for disadvantaged students and does nothing to ensure our students are prepared to compete in a global economy.

“This bill is the wrong direction for our children and our nation. We should be providing our schools and teachers with the flexibility they need and the resources they deserve to help our students succeed.”

The Elementary and Secondary Education Act was originally passed in 1965 to ensure every child receives a high-quality education, regardless of where they live. The bill determines federal funding for K-12 education programs working to boost student achievement.

The Student Success Act lacks accountability measures to ensure our schools and states are graduating students and preparing them for college or the work force, policies that are harmful to the nation’s future economic growth. The bill also would eliminate provisions ensuring students with disabilities and English language learners are provided with equal education opportunities. Finally, the bill would eliminate funding for after-school programs and social and emotional support services, while allowing public education funding to be shifted away from the poorest schools in the country.

The bill was opposed by the following business, labor, civil rights, disability and education groups:

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.