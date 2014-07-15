Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:24 pm | Fair with Haze 70º

 
 
 
 

Capps Votes to Extend Funding for Highway, Transportation Projects

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | July 15, 2014 | 3:51 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday voted to provide badly needed funding for the Highway and Transit Trust Fund, which is projected to be run out of money next month due to decreased gas tax revenues. It also reauthorizes surface transportation programs, which expire in September, through May 2015.

If not for this bipartisan bill, which passed the House 367-55, federal infrastructure funds to states would have been cut by roughly 28 percent starting Aug. 1. This would have led to the delay of more than 100,000 transportation projects, and the loss of up to 700,000 construction jobs nationwide.

The current authorization of federal highway, public transit, highway safety, motor carrier safety, and hazardous safety programs expires Sept. 30, 2014. This bill would extend the programs through May 2015 at the fiscal year 2014 funding levels. The bill provides a total of $35.3 billion for highway, public transit, and surface transportation programs, including:

» $27.2 billion for federal-aid highway programs
» $7.1 billion for public transit programs
» $452.7 million for highway safety programs
» $380.8 million for motor carrier safety programs
» $46.9 million for hazardous material safety programs

“The Highway Trust Fund is critical to maintaining our local roads, highways, and mass transit systems,” Capps said. “While I am disappointed we could not come together to find a long-term solution and instead are addressing yet another critical issue at the last possible moment, I am happy that we have voted to support hundreds of thousands of jobs and to maintain the safety of our roads and bridges. Going forward we must come together to find a bipartisan, long term solution that ensures the Highway Trust Fund is properly funded into the future.”

In California, federal transportation funding goes to the state, who then distributes the money to the localities managing the projects. This year, California is expected to receive $3.6 billion in federal highway funding and $1.2 billion in federal transit funding, representing 50 percent of California’s state highway capital budget.

In Santa Barbara County, one example of a project that could have been impacted by the loss of Highway Trust Fund reimbursement is the Cathedral Oaks Road Bridge replacement. If the project had been halted during construction due to funding issues, the work within the creek would have remained incomplete and permit conditions would have been impossible to adhere to. Non-compliance to permit conditions can result in fines by regulatory agencies and right of way delays from the contractors. If the project had been delayed through multiple seasons, it could have had additional permit-related costs in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Moreover, the impacts on the traveling public would have been severe. Between 10,000 and 12,000 cars pass through the bridge intersection daily. Delays during peak hour and emergencies for a prolonged period would seriously impact quality of life for the community. Also, prolonging the duration of the traffic control measures with a shutdown would continue the public inconvenience for an unspecified time frame. Depending on the stage of construction and possible configuration, this could have necessitated installing traffic signals until the funding was resolved.

If that project had been halted, the water supply to Goleta also could have been in jeopardy due to the lack of redundancy and the current drought conditions in California. In addition, winterization and demobilization/remobilization costs and construction site maintenance would have to be paid. This, in addition to the other costs, could have meant a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars of funding, resulting in loss of staff or inability to provide other services with these funds.

In Orcutt, the replacement of the Black Road Bridge could have been impacted, which would have caused similar issues. The current bridge is a 78-foot long, 30-foot wide, reinforced concrete slab bridge supported by treated timber piles. The roadway serves as a major connector for the western portions of Orcutt and Santa Maria, and is an access route for Vandenberg Air Force Base. If the project had been stopped because of lack of funding, it would have incurred significant additional delays and costs to demobilize and remobilize and likely would have been extended into a two-season project, impacting many commuters.

In San Luis Obispo County, two construction projects could have been cut off – the replacement of the Main Street Bridge and the bridge painting contract. That would have been roughly $2.5 million of contracting invoice at risk and would’ve been damaging to any small agency without reserves.

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 