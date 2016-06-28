Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:17 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Capps Welcomes Congressional Art Competition Winner Jillian Chierici to Washington

Rep. Lois Capps and winning artist Jillian Chierici stand next to “Captured,” a work created with scratch board and carving tools that depicts a tiger’s eye.
By Nicole Dubowitz for the Office of Rep. Lois Capps | June 28, 2016 | 10:45 a.m.

Last week, Rep. Lois Capps (CA-24) welcomed California’s 24th Congressional District 2016 Congressional Art Competition Winner Jillian Chierici to Washington, D.C. for a ceremony at the Capitol.

The winning artist was joined by her father, Alan H. Chierici. Jillian, a sophomore at Santa Barbara High School, created the winning submission last year.

The piece, titled “Captured,” depicts a tiger’s eye and was made with a scratch board and engraving cutter tools. The artist says it is a homage to the Central Coast residents’ commitment to the protection of endangered species.

“Jillian is a talented artist and student, whose work will now be enjoyed by thousands of visitors to the Capitol,” Capps said. “Her accomplishment serves as an example of the importance of art education in our schools, which I am pleased is emphasized every year by the Congressional Art Competition.”

“D.C. was an amazing and unforgettable experience that I’m so grateful for,” Jillian said. “I would also like to thank Congresswoman Capps and her staff for the kindness and support they have shown my father and me for the planning of our trip and our stay in D.C.”

The annual art competition is open to all high school students in California’s 24th Congressional District.

The winning student’s artwork is exhibited in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and the winning student receives two round-trip tickets to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new display each June.

— Nicole Dubowitz is the press secretary for the Office of Rep. Lois Capps.

 
