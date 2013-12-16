Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:03 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rep. Capps to Conduct Background Checks On All Staff Following Former Aide’s Arrest

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 16, 2013 | 5:22 p.m.

After a murder charge was filed against one of her former legislative aides in Santa Barbara, Rep. Lois Capps has decided to put each of her staff members through background checks.

Raymond Victor Morua, 32, is facing charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Police say Morua hit Mallory Rae Dies, 27, on Dec. 6 while she was crossing the 500 block of Anacapa Street. Dies suffered major head injuries in the incident and was taken off life support five days later.

Capps’ office fired Morua within two days of the arrest, saying “his actions that led to this tragedy are inexcusable.”

Morua has a criminal record, including previous DUI charges and a hit-and-run charge, from both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. He was still on probation for a 2011 grand theft case when he was arrested two weeks ago.

Capps' office did not put employees through background checks, and she has decided to review her process after Morua's arrest. 

On Friday, Capps’ press secretary, Chris Meagher, said the office will start conducting criminal background checks on every new employee and current employees. She will use the U.S. Capitol Police to do the checks, which will search based on name, birthdate and fingerprints, Meagher said. 

“As she has said previously, the congresswoman expects all those who work for her on behalf of the people of the Central Coast to behave responsibly and professionally at all times, without exception,” he said in a prepared statement. “These new procedures will help ensure that this is the case.”

Morua went to Superior Court twice last week and had his case handed off from private defense attorney Sam Eaton to Deputy Public Defender Michael Hanley between appearances. 

The arraignment was delayed to Wednesday, and Morua is being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 