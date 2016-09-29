Captain’s Log: On-the-Pier Bait & Tackle Shop Opens on Goleta Pier

I get to share a story of my own with you. For better than a year I’ve been working with the county and going through a public RFP process to open a bait and tackle shop on Goleta Pier.

This past week, I was finally able to open the shop and begin serving the large number of anglers who recreate and engage in subsistence fishing at Goleta Pier.

Designated first and foremost as a fishing pier, it serves a vital waterfront community service by supporting anglers, and I’ve found that Santa Barbara County leadership is keenly interested in doing what they can to support fisherfolk.

Supervisor Janet Wolf was not only supportive but enthusiastic about opening a new small service on the popular pier.

Many people are not aware of what a stellar fishing resource we have on our coast. Goleta Pier is the best thresher shark fishery on our coast, so shore-based anglers have a good shot at big game fishing.

There is a rock-covered pipeline with thick stands of kelp within bait-casting distance from the pier, which is a resource few piers in the world can boast. That rock and kelp environment holds robust populations of calico bass, sand bass, shallow water rockfish, cabezon, sheephead and even lingcod.

It is also possible to catch halibut and even white seabass next to the pipeline. Add to all of those fish the typical sharks and rays (like leopard sharks, shovelnose sharks, bat rays) and we have a world-class pier fishery.

Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center on Calle Real between upper State Street and Hwy. 154 is our town’s bona fide full-service bait and tackle shop and most folks who fish Goleta Pier make regular shopping stops there.

However, on-site bait-and-tackle offerings right on the popular pier make it possible for anglers to run to the pier shop and get what they need when a school of hard-fighting bonito or mackerel swim through, or thresher shark start chomping mackerel baits at the end of the pier.

Going back to town would make a person miss the bite, whereas having a bait-and-tackle shop right on the pier takes convenience to a new level. I’m calling it Hook, Line & Sinker, Too.

Where exactly is the new shop? It is actually on top of the pier, not on land at the base of the pier. It sits on the east side (the left side as you walk out on the pier), about two-thirds of the way out to the big blue boat hoist, which allows people to launch boats up to about 22 feet in length.

It is a tiny shop but stuffed with plenty of good fishing stuff. I’m fiddling with the hours in order to support the busiest times in a business-sustainable fashion and so far I’m at noon until 7 p.m., seven days per week. The shop should be open seasonally April through November and maybe when good weather and good crowds allow in the off-season.

