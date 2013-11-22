Captain’s Log: Forging a Friendship with a Wild Skunk

Friendship with a wild skunk is a tenuous thing. It is difficult to trust that skunk not to do what skunks do and for reasons only a skunk understands.

Now, to be perfectly fair to the critter, I’m sure it is equally difficult for the skunk to trust me not to do what humans do and for reasons only a human understands. So at best, we coexist and cut each other some slack and watch one another warily. One thing is obvious, though: We both are putting some effort into this tenuous relationship.

This is an ongoing thing because the critter lives at my house. I do not know exactly where, but somewhere at the west end of my place where no one goes except when putting something into or out of storage. I’m not particularly anxious to stick my nose into the skunk’s business because my nose is what I’m most worried about.

At one time I learned where it was hiding, and it was a defining moment in our relationship. It happened when I saw that a board, covering a plumbing access port, had come loose at one end. So I went out to nail it securely. About an hour later, I heard a scratching noise and I followed the sound until I realized that it was coming from behind my repair job. So I pulled a few nails loose, pried the access port open several inches and quickly retreated to my garage. A couple of hours later, I went back and tacked it back in again.

The skunk showed up in the garage that evening so I knew it was OK, and from that moment on it was relatively accepting of me. I believe that it understood that I rescued it without malice.

My daughter, Capt. Tiffany, sits in the garage some evenings to relax with her own thoughts, and I’ve learned that the skunk will join her and curl up under a low-hanging item while Tiffany talks to it. The skunk seems to enjoy the interaction.

While this relationship seems to be going just fine, I do have plans to do some work in the vicinity of its habitat. I’m kinda holding off because I’m worried that I may be creating some bumps in the road to our relationship and I’m worried that those bumps may become a big stink. Wish me luck with that!

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.