Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Gearing Up to Tackle Surf Fishing

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | February 7, 2014 | 3:19 p.m.

We’ve got a delightful winter going here. Sure, we badly need lots more water, and I sincerely hope we get plenty. Meanwhile, during our balmy winter days, it is good to get outdoors, and since we are a beach community, it makes sense to put your feet in sand.

Suppose you want to take advantage of our great winter bite on barred surf perch. What do you need to get to go catch and release (maybe take a few home for supper if you wish) barred surf perch and other surf zone fish?

For myself, I’ve got my surf fishing kit in my car because I want to take advantage of those little breaks in the day when I can walk out on the beach, make some casts and get back to work before I’m missed. The rest of the day goes so much better once I’ve got my feet in the sand even for a little while.

A surf kit doesn’t take up much room, and it doesn’t require a great financial commitment. You need a two-piece rod with reel, a small tackle kit and that’s about it. Toss it in the trunk, back seat or wherever you’ve got a little space. The cost of everything you need ranges from about $75 up to about $450, depending upon the quality of gear you want.

At the low end, a prepackaged combo (rod and reel with fishing line) and a small tackle pack stocked with basics doesn’t hit the pocketbook too hard and gives you a nice starter kit. After you “get your feet wet” (pun intended), you can decide whether you want to move up to mid- or high-end gear.

Midrange gear would be a Berkley Air rod and a Penn Battle spin reel. A creel goes over the shoulder and holds a plastic box with your hooks, weights, beads, baits, lures and a small tool or two. High-end gear — chosen to provide the most sensitive feel and the greatest cast — would be a Cousins surf rod, Shimano spin reel and perhaps a fanny pack to hold the same tackle. All in all, it is not a particularly expensive hobby, unless you want it to be.

The rewards are part of a day on the beach with something to do. That part makes you feel like a kid again. Another reward, if you choose to, is taking home a fresh fish dinner. Or if you prefer, just let the fish go. Either way, you’ll enjoy the day, live a healthy lifestyle and probably meet some very interesting people out there from all walks of life.

One of the things I really enjoy at my fishing tackle shop, Hook, Line & Sinker on Calle Real in Santa Barbara, is watching people from very different lifestyles chat together about their common interest in fishing and share tips on tackle and techniques.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 