Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:38 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries Kick Off Santa Barbara Summer Concerts in the Park

Outdoor free performance series at Chase Palm Park will be offered every Thursday evening in July

Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries kicked off this summer’s free outdoor Concerts in the Park in Santa Barbara on Thursday.
Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries kicked off this summer’s free outdoor Concerts in the Park in Santa Barbara on Thursday.  (Fritz Olenberger photo)
By Sarah Scarminach, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 8, 2016 | 5:34 p.m.

Picnic blankets, lawn chairs and the riff of a lead guitar dominated Chase Palm Park on Thursday evening as the children’s playground turned into a music venue for Santa Barbara Concerts in the Park.

A fan favorite and returner from previous years, Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries, headlined the first concert in a series of four that will be held every Thursday evening in July.

These performances, put on by Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation since 2000, have become a local tradition as kids, parents and dogs crowded the lawn to hear live music.

The lawns open at noon, and the most dedicated fans stakeout their spot — marked with their picnic blanket — hours before the show begins.

“The idea was that we would start a concert program; Attendees would be community members and we would provide the concerts for free,” said Judith McCaffrey, recreation programs manager.

“At the first one, I think we had 50 to 150 people and it just grew in popularity,” she said.

Concert-goers started up a dance floor at the Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries show in Chase Palm Park Thursday. Click to view larger
Concert-goers started up a dance floor at the Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries show in Chase Palm Park Thursday.  (Sarah Scarminach / Noozhawk photo)

Since then, the concerts have exponentially grown, and now, there are between 4,000 and 5,000 people at the concerts enjoying picnic dinners, dancing and tapping their foot to the beat.

Moments after Captain Cardiac struck its first chords, concert-goers were out of their seats and creating a dance floor on the grass in front of the stage. The music, ’50s and ’60s rock and roll, was fit for all ages.   

Even without their instruments, Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries would’ve been hard to miss. The group entered the stage wearing red sequined dinner jackets and engaged the crowd throughout the entire show.

Over the years, Concerts in the Park has had only a select few repeat performers — with one exception. Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries has played the last sixteen years in a row and Thursday evening only solidified their status as a successful returner.

The six-man group, complete with a keyboard and saxophone, worked the crowd as they crooned covers of The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Steppenwolf, Chuck Berry and many more.

After intermission — and an outfit change into turquoise dinner jackets — they created a massive conga line to snake around the venue, being careful not to step on toes or takeout dinners.

But, there’s more to Concerts in the Park than just the music. For Santa Barbara local Lisa Love, it’s the atmosphere that keeps her coming back.

Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries has performed at every Santa Barbara Concerts in the Park series. Click to view larger
Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries has performed at every Santa Barbara Concerts in the Park series.  (Fritz Olenberger photo)

“This is our home. We love music, people, sharing experience with others. We’ve been numerous times. We love it here,” she said. 

Phil Sedillos has been to every concert since they started 17 years ago and for him, “it’s just fun. It’s better than staying home,” he said, with a huge grin on his face.

Events like these are “just the beauty of Santa Barbara,” Sedillos added. “The best part is the smiling faces. It’s hard not to have a good time.”

Concerts in the Park encourage “people from every age to come out, enjoy music, spend time together and enjoy summer,” McCaffrey said.

The evening ended with an encore and as the sun set, the crowds only became more energetic.

Even after the music stopped, the lawn was buzzing with laughter, and you can bet that the crowd will be back for many more nights, just like this one.  

Noozhawk intern Sarah Scarminach can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Thousands of people showed up for the Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries concert at Chase Palm Park Thursday. Click to view larger
Thousands of people showed up for the Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries concert at Chase Palm Park Thursday.  (Sarah Scarminach / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 