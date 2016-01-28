Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:57 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Not Out of Waves Yet…El Niño’s Still Coming For You

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | January 28, 2016 | 2:26 p.m.

At a meeting of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, where I represent recreational anglers, the National Weather Service (NWS) sent a representative to give a presentation on past El Niño winters, how this one is stacking up against the others and what is expected ahead. Here is some of what stuck with me.

The bad news is that we have the lowest January rainfall total of all the El Niños represented in graphs going back about 50 years (we get an El Niño about every 10 to 12 years on average).

That bad news is mitigated, however, by the fact that most of those wet winters had low January rainfall. And while this January is the lowest, the range upward isn’t very many inches of rain.

When the Powerpoint chart of rainfall rates from all of the El Niño winters (each with its own colored line) went up, my eyebrows shot up, I whistled softly and muttered, “Batten down the hatches, me hardies!”

Every one of those lines turned towards the sky and rapidly climbed the axis representing inches of rainfall during the month of February. Then many of them flattened somewhat in March, but at already high levels of seasonal rainfall.

The line for this year, which wasn’t yet quite out of January looked poised and ready to skyrocket. That chart made me decide go shopping for some new rubber boots and a raincoat!

The presenter also talked about two Waverider buoys that are going to be removed when their batteries die, which may be as soon as a month from now. These are maintained by the California Department of Boating and Waterways (CDBW).

One is the Goleta Buoy, which Santa Barbara and Goleta area boaters, surfers, kayakers, paddleboarders and swimmers check to see the size and frequency of waves before deciding whether to risk it.

The other is the Anacapa Passage Buoy, which folks check closely when heading out of Ventura, Channel Islands or Port Hueneme harbors.

Can we do anything to keep from losing these safety resources? Yes! Just email, write or call the CDBW and let them know you want them to keep maintaining the resources we depend upon to make safe decisions when planning to take to the sea.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 