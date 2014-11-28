Captain’s Log: Ancient Stories Around a Fire Pit — Perfect for Thanksgiving Weekend

As a species, we grew up on ancient stories around a fire pit. Before spoken language, there was acting out the hunt for the food the clan was pulling out of the fire and eating while the story was told. After language was developed, it was telling the stories of the elders and the ancestors — stories that were part science and part religion. We later began calling collections of these stories regional mythology.

Nowadays we have individual family dwellings, central heating, and televisions connected to cable or a dish. We’re still getting stories of a sort, but we’ve lost the reality and first-person experience that comes from family and clan members telling stories of our own people. We need that!

So I recommend a new Thanksgiving weekend tradition — a fire pit (make one, buy one or use one at a beach or park) with a crackling fire. We’re in a drought, so be sure to make it safe and don’t let it spread.

When the first cold snap hits, logs hit the fireplace. The first hearth fires of the season have a smell that is just as welcome as the smell of the first flowers of spring will be many months from now. Both smells signal change and usher in a season.

One of my charter boat passengers recently commented that we don’t have seasons in Santa Barbara. He is from the Northeast. I assured him that we do indeed have our seasons, for those keen enough to notice them. We simply choose not to live in places with inhospitable seasons. Guess I couldn’t help but defend our climate — as if it needs defending!

The first comfort fires of autumn bring out an urge to gather ‘round the fire and share — stories, fears, information, gossip and, best of all, jokes. Sometimes a family or clan gathering can last well into the evening, wearing down a stack of firewood.

Sound like fun? Invite a few neighbors, friends or family over for an evening at the hearth, including pizza or other simple foods, drinks and maybe even roasted marshmallows or s'mores.

A ring of lawn chairs around a fire pit is a cozy arrangement that hints at kinship or friendship and good times. Think back to some of your best campfire memories. Often times those memories included a great storyteller. This is the best time of year to dredge your memory for favorite old (and new) stories to tell around a fire.

One way to get some good stories out is to take turns. Have each person tell a story from his or her past. Adventure yarns are the best. Given some time, most folks can recall a harrowing or fun adventure. Swapping tall tales makes for a perfect evening around a fire.

Myself, I enjoy telling fish stories. It puts me in mind of Mark Twain’s sage advice: “Never tell a fish story where people know you. Never ever tell a fish story where people know the fish!”

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.