Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:11 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Ancient Stories Around a Fire Pit — Perfect for Thanksgiving Weekend

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | November 28, 2014 | 11:00 a.m.

As a species, we grew up on ancient stories around a fire pit. Before spoken language, there was acting out the hunt for the food the clan was pulling out of the fire and eating while the story was told. After language was developed, it was telling the stories of the elders and the ancestors — stories that were part science and part religion. We later began calling collections of these stories regional mythology.

Nowadays we have individual family dwellings, central heating, and televisions connected to cable or a dish. We’re still getting stories of a sort, but we’ve lost the reality and first-person experience that comes from family and clan members telling stories of our own people. We need that!

So I recommend a new Thanksgiving weekend tradition — a fire pit (make one, buy one or use one at a beach or park) with a crackling fire. We’re in a drought, so be sure to make it safe and don’t let it spread.

When the first cold snap hits, logs hit the fireplace. The first hearth fires of the season have a smell that is just as welcome as the smell of the first flowers of spring will be many months from now. Both smells signal change and usher in a season.

One of my charter boat passengers recently commented that we don’t have seasons in Santa Barbara. He is from the Northeast. I assured him that we do indeed have our seasons, for those keen enough to notice them. We simply choose not to live in places with inhospitable seasons. Guess I couldn’t help but defend our climate — as if it needs defending!

The first comfort fires of autumn bring out an urge to gather ‘round the fire and share — stories, fears, information, gossip and, best of all, jokes. Sometimes a family or clan gathering can last well into the evening, wearing down a stack of firewood.

Sound like fun? Invite a few neighbors, friends or family over for an evening at the hearth, including pizza or other simple foods, drinks and maybe even roasted marshmallows or s'mores.

A ring of lawn chairs around a fire pit is a cozy arrangement that hints at kinship or friendship and good times. Think back to some of your best campfire memories. Often times those memories included a great storyteller. This is the best time of year to dredge your memory for favorite old (and new) stories to tell around a fire.

One way to get some good stories out is to take turns. Have each person tell a story from his or her past. Adventure yarns are the best. Given some time, most folks can recall a harrowing or fun adventure. Swapping tall tales makes for a perfect evening around a fire.

Myself, I enjoy telling fish stories. It puts me in mind of Mark Twain’s sage advice: “Never tell a fish story where people know you. Never ever tell a fish story where people know the fish!”

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 