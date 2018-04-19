Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:39 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Astounding Adaptability of Birds

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | April 19, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The general adaptability of birds astounds me, and my feeling is that they have more reasoning powers than we give them credit for. A couple of examples are in order.

I’ve sat on the patio at the Breakwater Restaurant in Santa Barbara Harbor, having lunch and watching birds who have become very specialized by adapting to take advantage of brief opportunities.

People will leave plates with some food left on them and before the bus person can get there, the birds have gobbled some groceries as inconspicuously as possible.

Sometimes the birds don’t want to wait for people to finish with their meals and leave, so they engage in a gutsy aerial maneuver that reminds me of the German Stuka war plane tactics of World War II.

The bird makes a high-speed flyby, dipping to a half-inch above the plate and dipping its head with open beak, snatching a morsel of food in the process.

With this maneuver taking place right in front of a sitting person, it takes a brash and bold bird to pull it off. Naturally, that earns my respect, and I cheer the birds.

Another bird that has earned my respect is a crow that hangs out at the harbor and tries to imitate the feeding patterns of What and Up, which are two seagulls (they are a couple) who have adopted my charterboat.

It really frustrates that crow when it watches the seagulls effortlessly put an anchovy down the hatch. The crow’s hatch just isn’t built the same and he is forced to try to peck at the anchovy until a piece comes loose. It's a riot to watch.

Hummingbirds belong on my list of adaptable birds, but not because they can learn new feeding methods. After all, they are limited by their beak design, which acts like a straw to suck nectar out of flowers. But they can adapt to working around people and seem to have no fear.

With their kind of speed, they can outmaneuver us even if we were trying to get them. Plus, that beak can serve as a devastating weapon should they need it.

I love critters of the land, sea and air. It seems that during the springtime it is birds who show me the most interesting tactics to elicit my appreciation and admiration.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 