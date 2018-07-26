Captain’s Log: Recounting Suspected Human Trafficking Attempt at Santa Barbara Beach

Human trafficking attempts occur closer than most of us realize. I learned of a suspected attempt recently at one of our local beaches. It was Haskell's, but be aware and prepared everywhere and anytime.

Here’s how it went down.

Jack was in town visiting his new girlfriend, Vicky, who lives here. They gathered up a bunch of Vicky’s friends and headed to the beach about 10 p.m. There were seven gals in their late teens and early 20s and three guys.

After hanging out for a while, Jack noticed three husky guys hanging out near them and watching the group. The three guys would move around, but they were always watching the group of friends.

Jack is an active duty Army Ranger and trained to be observant, so he was keenly aware of the three guys. He walked over and talked to them briefly. They said they were students in the United States and were from eastern Europe, but later in the conversation one said they were students from Europe here on vacation. Those stories didn’t match, and Jack watched them very closely.

At one point, as the group moved about, a couple of the girls came in contact with the three guys, who now said they were businessmen from South Africa.

Those two girls became engaged in conversation with the three guys, and in just a moment were heading up the trail toward the cars with the bad characters walking in a wedge formation behind and beside the two girls. Jack saw that and broke into a fast run toward them.

He stepped in, took the girls by the arms, and said, “We’re all leaving now.” The girls complained, saying that they wanted to hang out with these guys. Jack gripped them tighter and said, “No, we’re all leaving together.”

Vicky came up at a run to emphasize to the girls that everyone would leave together. The three guys at this point seemed to vanish into thin air. Jack tried to explain to the girls what was going on and that had they gone with the guys, they most likely would have been harshly abducted and probably abused or worse the moment that they reached the guys’ car.

Somehow, the two girls, who each had recently broken up with boyfriends, didn’t get it. So, Jack and Vicky just let the girls be mad at them and everyone got home safely, if not happily. The three suspected abductors are still out there, and there are probably plenty more like them.

We don’t hear about many stories like this possibly because it isn’t good for tourism, but I think we should put safety first and warn everyone to be alert and safe out there.

