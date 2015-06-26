Captain’s Log: Tips for Avoiding Slithering Encounters When Venturing Outdoors

I once ran across a timely and valuable warning about potential human/snake interaction, published by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. Sharing it may help prevent snakebites.

We are in the vacation season when many of us venture into the back country, where close encounters of the slithering kind may become inevitable. California is home to a variety of snakes, most of which are benign. An exception is California's only native venomous snake — the rattlesnake. That is certainly not the only venomous snake you might encounter in California, but the rattler is our only native venomous snake.

Rattlers strike when threatened or deliberately provoked, but given room they will usually retreat. Most snake bites occur when a rattlesnake is handled or accidentally touched by someone walking or climbing. At times, spooking a snake with a footfall in its immediate proximity may result in a defensive strike. The majority of snakebites occur on the hands, feet and ankles.

Rattlesnakes can cause serious injury, and on rare occasions death, to humans. The California Poison Control System noted that rattlesnakes account for more than 800 bites each year and resulting in one or two deaths on average. Most bites occur between the months of April and October when snakes and humans are most active outdoors. About one-quarter of the bites are "dry," meaning no venom was injected, but the bites still require medical treatment.

Don’t allow the potential for a rattlesnake encounter to deter you from venturing outdoors. While out there, numerous precautions can minimize the risk of being bitten:

» Know that rattlesnakes are found near urban areas, in rivers and lakeside parks, and at golf courses.

» Never go barefoot or wear sandals when walking through wild areas. Wear hiking boots.

» When hiking, stick to established trails and wear over-the-ankle boots and loose-fitting long pants. Avoid tall grass, weeds and heavy underbrush where snakes may hide during the day.

» Use a walking stick when hiking in snake country for probing areas where snakes may be hiding.

» Do not step or put your hands where you cannot see, and avoid wandering around in the dark. Step on logs and rocks — never over them — and be especially careful when climbing rocks or gathering firewood. Check out stumps or logs before sitting down, and shake out sleeping bags before use.

» Never grab sticks or branches while swimming in lakes and rivers. Rattlesnakes can swim.

» Be careful when stepping over doorsteps. Snakes like to crawl along the edges of buildings where they are protected on one side.

» Never hike alone. Always have someone with you who can assist in an emergency.

» Do not handle a freshly killed snake; it can still inject venom.

» Teach children early to respect snakes and to leave them alone. Children are naturally curious and will pick up snakes.

