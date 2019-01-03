Pixel Tracker

Captain’s Log: Better Ocean Fishing Coming in 2019

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | January 3, 2019 | 4:00 p.m.

Fisheries management in California state ocean waters has come a long way, and in 2019 we are going to benefit from certain management successes. This means ocean fishing is about to get even better.

The federal Pacific Fisheries Management Council, which has access to scientific resources of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – Fisheries branch at its disposal, learned that the recovery of species of bottomfish (we commonly call these rockfish and include such delicacies as red snapper) from an overfished status to abundance happened much faster than expected.

Capt. David Bacon shows red snapper and lingcod taken from near the earlier maximum fishing depth of 360 feet. (Capt. Tiffany Vague)

That triggered recommendations to West Coast states’ fish and game commissions for relaxing certain fishing regulations. Adoption of federal recommendations are typical, so here in California all management zones give anglers more depth to work with in 2019.

Here in the Southern Fisheries Management Zone, south of Point Conception, we will get to fish out to 75 fathoms of depth, instead of the previous 60-fathom maximum depth. In feet, that means we can fish up to 450 feet deep instead of 360 feet.

That extra 90 feet (15 fathoms) of depth gives us access to reef and hard-bottom areas we haven’t been able to fish for many years. It also allows us to spread fishing pressure over a wider area instead of compacting all fishing into the smaller area which is hard on the area’s fish populations.

Creation of Marine Protected Areas some years ago caused compaction problems, which these relaxed regulations will help mitigate.

Furthermore, we gain an extra 20 fathoms of depth in the massive Cowcod Conservation Area south of the Channel Islands that extends pretty much to the border of Mexican territorial waters (roughly 4,500 square miles in total).

Cowcod populations have also rebounded, allowing for this meaningful relaxation of depth restrictions.

All around, this is great news for families and individuals who love to go on seafaring adventures to catch their own fresh fish and enjoy the wonders of the sea. It also will benefit some of their family members, friends and neighbors who count on the gifting of a fresh fillet for their lunch or dinner.

I know that folks who depend on me for fish are smiling happily about this.

Reminder: I’ll be teaching fishing classes at SBCC for folks who want to learn to fish or learn more about it. The first of several evening classes begins in early March and signups are in progress.

If you want to join the class, I recommend signing up right away because the class size may be limited. Here is how to sign up for this fee-based class: Go to https://sbcc.augusoft.net/ and click on “Click to Register.”

Registering will give you a student ID number. Keep that number because it will allow you to register for the class. After registering, find the search box and enter 22549, which is the class ID. The search takes you to a page where you can sign up.

If you are already registered in the system, just login and search for the class ID 22549.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

