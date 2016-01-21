Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

David Bacon

Captain’s Log: Boatloads of Fun and Boating Safety Education Abound at Santa Barbara Sailing Center

Children as young as 6 years old can get out on the water and learn the basics of both boating safety and sailing. Click to view larger
Children as young as 6 years old can get out on the water and learn the basics of both boating safety and sailing. (Santa Barbara Sailing Center photo)
By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | January 21, 2016 | 12:41 p.m.

I’ve written repeatedly about the need for safety training and boat-handling education, which includes essential elements of rules of the road, lights/shapes, piloting/navigation and others. I believe that a certificate of education and training should be a minimum requirement for operating a boat.

Right here in Santa Barbara harbor we have a world-class boating education school that I would like to see people sign up with. The school is owned and run by Capt. Skip Abed, owner of Santa Barbara Sailing Center.

In my opinion, Capt. Skip is one of the best professionals on the waterfront. His moral compass on true north in my opinion.

He’s a great businessman, a giving member of the community, and he genuinely cares about boaters and boats. Like me, he believes in the value of boating safety education, and I’m confident that his classes have kept people safe on the water.

The school at Santa Barbara Sailing Center teaches all levels of boating safety starting students at age 6. Certification courses are taught through the American Sailing Association, which takes all of their base knowledge from the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and the United States Power Squadrons.

When adding sailing theory, staff uses their local knowledge and applies it to their teaching along the coast of Santa Barbara and the Channel Islands.  

One thing the school does that the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Power Squadron do not do is teach all of this aboard an actual boat, so the hands on teaching method really helps the students know how the boat responds. Gaining a feel for a boat’s handling characteristics can really keep people out of harms way.

“I am very proud of having received Sailing School of the Year two years in a row from the American Sailing Association. Out of my thirty instructors, several have received Instructor of the Year from the ASA," Capt. Skip said. "I am one of the largest sailing schools in the country and on one of the most challenging sailing grounds in the world. I have taught the blind to sail along with getting people out on the water with other physical disabilities. Instruction is a third of my business revenue and we are launching an online boating course in the upcoming year.”

Capt. Skip and I share the same passion for getting people out on the water and teaching them to be safe out there as they enjoy themselves and learn about the sea and her critters.

I heartily recommend and endorse the school at Santa Barbara Sailing Center.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 