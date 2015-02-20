Captain’s Log: Coastal Conservation Association Comes to California, and It Needs Your Help

Establishing a California Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association is something to be celebrated by everyone who loves ocean critters and likes to see good work done on habitat, conservation and ocean life science. People who enjoy fishing will be happy, too, because the CCA does good things for the ocean and her critters as well as advocates for anglers.

I believe that Santa Barbara area residents and friends of my shop, Hook, Line & Sinker, will understand and appreciate this message and relish a meaningful opportunity to help the conservation effort and our fishing community.

California conservation and fishing industry leaders met repeatedly over the past year, studied and discussed what has worked elsewhere, and made a unanimous decision to begin a California Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA-California).

After the demise of United Anglers of Southern California, we desperately needed a California-size solution and the CCA began years ago as a Texas-size solution before opening chapters in nearly every coastal state in the union. The West Coast is already well-represented because Washington and Oregon already have strong CCA chapters. Now we are closing the gap along the West Coast.

CCA National agreed to open a California chapter and so 25 people on the CCA-California Board of Directors — chaired by Bill Shedd, president of Aftco, and co-chaired by Dave Pfeiffer, president of Shimano America — are putting our collective backs into this huge project. I say we because I am on the board, too.

Our goals are to do habitat and conservation work, such as hatchery work, partnering with the Hubs SeaWorld Research Institute to try to replicate the success of its white seabass hatchery/grow-out/release program with other prized saltwater sport fish species. Representing saltwater anglers is another huge need that CCA-Cal will address.

The board has been working on this for nearly a year, but the big public launch will be at the Fred Hall sports shows in March (coming right up), one in Long Beach and one in Del Mar. The public can buy a $50 membership, get in the show free plus get a voucher booklet worth at least $150 inside the show. I am coordinating the CCA booths at the show, and I need some volunteer help. If you can solidly commit to giving us a day or even a half-day at either show, please let me know so I can schedule you. You can join CCA and support the effort right from the comfort of your home or office by clicking here and sign up for a $30 membership, or choose a higher level of support to increase the range of what we can do.

Some of you may be able to help in a much more meaningful way. The board has a program to bring on an initial group of 100 lifetime members. Lifetime membership is $1,000. We need this startup funding in addition to regular annual membership funds to jumpstart our statewide organization effort, including hiring an executive director.

Will you become a lifetime member now? If you will, please let me know (email me at [email protected]) and I’ll help you with the simple process.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.