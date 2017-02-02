Captain’s Log: Help Form Coastal Conservation Association Local Chapter

We all want healthy fisheries and anglers want access to them. Those are reasonable goals that mesh well together, especially since anglers are the ones who have put our time and volunteer efforts into conservation since my great grandpappy’s time.

Coming up very soon, we have an opportunity to roll up our sleeves and do some good work along those lines.

I serve on the California state Board of Directors of Coastal Conservation Association — California Chapter (see www.joincca.org). It is part of a national organization throughout almost all coastal states.

At this point, we are developing local chapters throughout California and are in the midst of getting the Santa Barbara/Ventura Chapter organized. We already have some good, solid people on the board of our local chapter and there is room for more board members as well as numerous active members of the chapter.

People interested in conservation efforts such as enhancing inshore fisheries and improving habitat (CCA-Cal’s first two primary goals) are welcome and encouraged to come join in. I invite you and I intend to be there.

It will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Channel Islands Yacht Club, 4100 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard. The yacht club is in the beautiful Channel Islands Harbor, so it will be a scenic event. A special thank you to the club for offering its nice facility for the meeting.

What is the agenda? Pretty simple — work on the chapter board of directors and committees, and talk about what we will be accomplishing.

CCA is a robust organization that does many good things for the ocean and the critters, and for anglers. As you can imagine, there is much to be done and it is exciting to have such a quality organization develop a chapter here for us to get involved with.

Please join me at the Feb. 7 meeting and prepare to step up and help do some meaningful works to benefit the critters and habitat.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.