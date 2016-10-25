Captain’s Log: Attend Formative Meeting for Local Chapter of Coastal Conservation Association

Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) is a large and strong organization with chapters in nearly all coastal states of the U.S. California has a chapter and I am a member of the state Board of Directors. I am proud of that work.

We are building chapters from one end of California to the other and right now it is time to begin a strong chapter for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Or perhaps one chapter for each county.

There is a meeting this week to discuss such things and to get going. You are invited. It is Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Pizza Man Dan’s, 1601 S. Victoria Ave., Ste 160, Oxnard. Your smartphone can find it, if you ask your phone nicely. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the presentation starts at 7 p.m.

CCA-California is organized to do good things for the ocean, her critters and for people who enjoy fishing and diving. Some initial goals are to increase inshore fisheries and to enhance inshore habitat for the critters of the sea.

There are some very good projects and plans in the works and you will learn about them and how to get personally involved in doing good deeds. CCA-California is also about protecting our rights to fish, which I personally feel very strongly about.

This is an invitation to come help us start a strong chapter that rolls up its sleeves and does some good habitat and conservation work as well as positive advocacy work for fisher-folk. I’m glad I’m involved and I believe you will feel the same about this opportunity.

I intend to attend, so see you there.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.