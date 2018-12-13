Pixel Tracker

Captain’s Log: Critters of Our Local Creeks

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | December 13, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

This is such a special season in our local creeks that run right through town. The dry season is over, rain has begun and seasonal growth has begun. The season of nourishment and plenty is here at last and our critters are ready to party. Everyone and everything is invited.

If you are a mammal, bird, fish, invertebrate, insect — or feel like any of the above — this party is for you. Humans may attend if we behave ourselves.

Life gathers around water. Species prey on one another or on plant life to live and reproduce. This is the good life for many species.

While this is a grand glorious occasion, let’s be sure we understand the dark side.

The reason why critter populations remain steady is because there is equal death and birth. Many of our species are carefully managed and hunting is a part of that process, so proper population levels are maintained for sustainability.

There is bloody carnage out there and it ain’t pretty. The natural order isn’t about benevolent and peaceful coexistence. Most wild critters must fight, forage and kill just to survive and must be really good at it to thrive and procreate.

The bright side of the party in the creek bed (any local creek bed with standing or flowing water is a party location) is the cacophony of sounds. The decibel level will surprise you. At times, especially in the late afternoon as darkness descends, it becomes a frightful din. I love those sounds.

Here is a great way to enjoy it. As dusk approaches, take a walk to the edge of a creek bed and sit down at a comfortable spot where you can overlook the water and nearby bushes and trees. I recommend bringing along binoculars, insect repellant and a good jacket.

Now just sit still. As one of my favorite photographers likes to say to his subjects, “You no move!” The critters will soon accept your presence and go about their business (except in the case of biting insects because you have become their business).

The decibel level will slowly rise as darkness gathers. Frogs seem to be the loudest critters, and it becomes amazing how many of them live there.

Watch the edge of the water, among the bushes. It is fairly common to spot the critters who quietly share these fringe areas of our town, such as; raccoons, possums, skunks coyotes, even bobcats.

When you are ready to get up and walk back home, you’ll have a new-found appreciation for the natural order around us.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

