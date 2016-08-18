Captain’s Log: Differences Put Aside for Mayday at Sea

It is a chilling feeling at sea when boaters hear on their marine VHF radio, “Vessel calling mayday, this is Coast Guard Station Long Beach. Please state your location and nature of distress.”

You cannot hear the boat in distress making the call, so you know it is far away, but all seafarers stand by to help if we can.

Actually, it is the law of the sea, and unlike shoreside laws and risk of liability, boaters are required to aid and assist a vessel in distress. The law of the sea should never change in this regard.

What is even more chilling is when you can clearly hear a boater calling “Mayday, Mayday” because you know you are probably within reach of that boat and suddenly you have a moral and legal obligation to render assistance if at all possible.

Decisions must be made. For example, if you have a boat full of very young children in life vests who might get in the way or be exposed to some risk from the process of assistance, then it is best to let another boat help if others are available and willing.

In such a case, a boater may radio, “U.S. Coast Guard, this is vessel ‘My Boat’ within hailing distance of the vessel calling Mayday. I have young children onboard but will assist if no other options are available.”

That is helpful information for the Coast Guard, who will weigh options and provide instructions.

My charter boat WaveWalker has served as the assisting vessel and there were times when I radioed the Coast Guard to put myself on standby in case a vessel with fewer risks (such as young children onboard) was available to assist. The rule to live by at sea is to be prepared to render help, taking on as few risks as possible.

I recall one time when a Mayday call came across the radio so clear it sounded close. From the latitude and longitude I could tell that it was only a few miles away. I quickly explained the situation and our chance to help to my charter passengers and they were all for helping.

I radioed the Coast Guard, they accepted the offer of assistance, and I throttled up my big twin outboards and was on scene rapidly.

My job was to stand by in case the boat sank and the boater went into the water. Fortunately, Harbor Patrol vessels sped out to the scene, de-watered the vessel and towed it in after transferring the boater to their craft.

It was a positive ending to the emergency. We like those emergencies where crisis is averted, but we all stand ready to assist when needed and remain willing to set aside all differences with another boater to help them though an emergency at sea.

May it always be so.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.