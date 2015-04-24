Captain’s Log: Dolphins, Mermaids and the Spirit of a Captain

Captains have special spirits — always have. Every day we venture forth onto Mother Nature’s dance floor we call the sea, never absolutely certain what adventure or harrowing experience lies just over the horizon. It may be a slow comfortable dance or we may be spun, lifted up and slammed down. That’s what the sea means to us and after many years of this, saltwater seems to flow in our veins.

No profession is more deeply steeped in myth and superstition. It all began when the first courageous caveman shoved off from shore on a log. He, or she, was the very first captain. When early captains failed to return to shore, or returned with stories of the seemingly unexplainable, myths and superstitions grew into imaginary monsters and imaginary friends.

Things haven’t really changed much. Those early logs have turned into beautiful well-made vessels, but the call of the sea and our intrepid spirit remain eternally young.

When things go right at sea, myths and superstitions still play a part. I love that about the sea, too. When I am fortunate enough to encounter dolphins, my passengers revel in the power of that interaction with nature’s finest, yet I view it as a sign that I am on the right course for the day. Those dolphins are my friends.

On some days, after a successful fishing trip, we’ll take in sights such as Painted Cave or Hole-in-the-Wall on Santa Cruz Island or great swells breaking over Rodes Reef at Santa Rosa Island. Such side trips are appreciated by most passengers because of the stunning scenery. These spots bring out something different in me, however — the ancient mystical captain. I wonder why the passengers can’t see the mermaid at the entrance to Painted Cave, in the arch at Hole-in the-Wall, surfing the powerful break at Rodes Reef and frolicking with her friends the dolphins and whales. She is clearly there, waving to me and helping to keep me safe.

Here is a way to really enjoy a sea adventure. Spend some time at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. While there, consider that the fascinating displays are about relatively modern history of this area. Think, too, about the early cavemen and women who shoved off to sea on whatever would bob and float. Then board a boat for hire and consider the crew. Your captain is an educated, trained and skilled mariner, handling a wonderful modern vessel with all the latest in navigational wizardry, but the heart and imagination of your captain is still shoving off on a log to find a mermaid.

May it always be so!

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.