Captain’s Log: Early Season Openers Great for Anglers and Families

The recreational fishing community eagerly awaits the early season openers to kick the fishing season into gear.

Groundfish season has been open better than a month and salmon season is about to open, so the fishing world is abuzz with excitement.

March 1 marked the season opener for rockfish and lingcod and other bottom-dwelling species of exceptionally-good flavor. For better than a month now, many of us have been out fishing rocky reef zones and artificial reefs with fabulous success.

Red and brown rockfish have been biting well, joined by ocean whitefish, sheephead, olive rockfish, lingcod and others. These are all excellent table fare and families of anglers are the lucky ones to feast on these well-managed and plentiful fish.

Saturday April 7, marks the opener for salmon season in the Southern Management Zone below Point Conception and fisherfolk are hopeful for a good season.

We only get a really good salmon season once in a while this far down the coast and it tends to happen when we have better food sources for them than exist farther up the coast.

It remains to be seen how good or bad this salmon season is for us locally, but a handful of good salmoneers will be out trolling for hours.

As springtime progresses, more fisheries, which are currently open, but don’t kick into gear until mid-spring will be coming into their own.

One is halibut which tend to get going for us in May. The other is white seabass which get going when squid spawns begin in the springtime.

Then later in the season we’ll be fishing for thresher shark and yellowtail. Calico and sand bass are available year-round but late spring and summer are the best time period.

All of this fishing makes a bait and tackle shop a popular place.

“Our store gets all the news and can help people buy just the right stuff to go out and hopefully be successful," said Capt. Tiffany Vague, store manager at Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center, 4010 Calle Real.

"I’m building custom rods [her line of custom Vague rods] for people targeting each of these species and it takes several rods to be ready for them all," she said.

"Just like you don’t see a golfer go out with one club, anglers need more than one rod because no one rod can be the right tool for all fishing conditions,” she said.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.