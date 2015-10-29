Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Captain’s Log: Enjoyable and Ominous Cloud Formations

Cloud watching season has arrived, hopefully bringing rain-filled wedge clouds with it. Click to view larger
Cloud watching season has arrived, hopefully bringing rain-filled wedge clouds with it. (David Bacon / Noozhawk photo)
By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | October 29, 2015 | 1:41 p.m.

It’s great when the time of year comes when we have big-sky cloud formations to enjoy, ponder and maybe hide from. This is exciting stuff!

There are the standard cloud types, which as a sea captain I have studied, such as cumulonimbus, nimbostratus, cirrus and many others.

Those are kinda classic because you can do a Google search, print out a page, go outside and compare to what is up in the sky. Some of those can help you understand what is coming next, like rain or another type of cloud formation.

Even more exciting are cloud formations that mean something locally and perhaps imminently. For example, we have our local cloud cap over the mountains behind Goleta and Santa Barbara that seafaring people call the “fingers of death.” 

We know from experience at sea that those particular cloud formations develop when there are strong northwest winds in the western part of the Santa Barbara Channel, so the fingers of death serve as a warning of what parts of the ocean we should steer clear of.

I’ve been out on the ocean and watched stratus clouds swirl, bulge, twist and form a 5-mile long horizontal twister on the underside of the stratus directly above us.

I told everyone aboard to hang on while I turned the boat and skedaddled as fast as those 500 horses on the back of my boat would go before that horizontal twister detached, dropped one end and became a waterspout.

Wedge shapes of dark, water-filled clouds look ominous, and towering thunderheads with their anvil-shaped tops can pack a serious wallop.

Out on the water, we blast away from those pretty quick because when the lightning starts flying those of us on boats naturally think, “Yup, guess we’re the tallest thing around out here.” Not a comforting feeling!

Cloud watching is fun and informative, and I’m glad the cloud season is finally here. Let’s hope for lots and lots of clouds (and wet ones) this season.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 