Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:22 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Fierce Aerial Acrobatics in Aviary Kingdom

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | July 6, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

Critter watching is fun and enlightening. It can also be downright impressive due to the skills and ferocity of wild critters.

They don’t have a welfare system, once they leave the nest, den or perhaps just the egg sack. They eat, fight and mate, or they die violently.

Critters have my deepest respect and this harsh reality is one reason why I've been a lifelong critter-watcher. Just one massive natural disaster could possibly return our species to that state until we can rebuild our advanced civilization once again.

One example of this critter behavior I think ranks right up there at the top is the way smaller, scrappy birds attack bigger birds of prey that appear to be a threat to the nest or protected space of the smaller birds.

Springtime and early summer are when this is most apparent as birds are making nests, siting on eggs and raising babies. Some birds or climbing mammal predators pose a threat, and birds are genetically programmed to protect what is theirs.

It is amazing to watch a 6-inch-long bird outmaneuver and harass a large owl, crow or hawk until the bigger bird leaves. We’ve all heard a disturbance and watched this wild scene play out.

One of the toughest of them is a scrub jay. Talk about a fierce and acrobatic bird.

I’m waiting for the military to build a fighter jet that is nimble, fast and fierce enough to paint as an imitation of a scrub jay. That might just scare the heck out of an opposing fighter pilot.

The fiercest episode of combative areal acrobatics I ever saw was when I was a kid, out hunting for a dove dinner with my BB gun. There was one lone tree in a wide field and scrub jays had a nest there.

A feral cat tried to climb the tree to raid the nest. Big mistake.

My attention was drawn by a loud commotion and rattling small branches of the tree as the cat launched itself out of the tree.

The feline ran frantically across the large field, screaming as both nesting scrub jays flew a perfect figure-8 pattern above the cat, which was juking and jiving like the best broken field running back who ever played football.

Come to think of it, that cat could have used a football helmet because as each of the two birds in turn got to the center of the figure 8, they delivered a perfect hard peck on that frantic cat’s head and the cat screamed in pain.

Those birds flew precise and perfect patterns at high speed. The skill and ferocity of that battle was intense and from there on out, I always gave that tree a wide berth on my hunting trips during the nesting time of year.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 