Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:04 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Filming a Soap Opera at Sea

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | May 15, 2015 | 11:00 a.m.

I have a great sea story to share with you. I recommend you read this where you can bust a gut in peace, because if your sense of humor is as warped as mine, this may get messy.

Years ago, my boat was chartered to be the camera boat for filming a scene, at sea, of an extremely popular soap opera, though I am not at liberty to reveal which one. It was a love scene (no nudity) on a sailboat, and my powerboat continually maneuvered around the sailboat to get all possible horizontal camera angles on the embracing and smooching couple.

These show folks don’t mind working hard and fast. We were in and out of the harbor twice that day, so that the director and filming crew could hightail it to the airport and get out on a helicopter to film the scenes from above. By doing everything twice, they got all horizontal and vertical shots in varying light throughout the day.

The sailboat stayed out for most of the day, so the stars were on the boat for a long period. Before leaving the dock, we were all talking about plans and concerns. Both stars were a bit worried about becoming seasick. My crew member (and daughter), Capt. Tiffany, told the stars that her seasick prevention is chocolate. Now, please bear in mind that Tiffany’s cure for everything has always been chocolate, which makes us all wonder how she keeps her nice figure.

The stars ate up the concept, and Tiffany sent them off on the sailboat gobbling handfuls of chocolate. At the end of the day, I asked the gal star if the chocolate helped. She thought for a moment and said, “Well, I guess it did. We kept eating it, and neither of us got seasick and our kisses tasted really good!”

Show folks try to think of everything and keep it all tightly controlled. Mother Nature, however, tends to shake her wild finger at folks who try to control everything, and on this day she was shaking fingers of dense fog. I was truly impressed with the way the director studied conditions and considered everything in sight to be an opportunity of some kind. There were little things he would make great use of, like the fact that a full moon was visible in the daytime sky. So the director wanted a shot with the sailboat mast pointing directly at the moon. That’s good stuff!

But what I just about died laughing at was when the director and filming crew were aboard the helicopter and thought they would make use of the fog by filming straight down, during descent, while the fog seemed to open up as they came down over the boat. It was a great plan for a stunning visual. The problem was, they came down through the fog, right on top of the wrong boat, and scared the living daylights out of some very unsuspecting boaters!

Life is full of fun and surprises — providing we don’t die of fright!

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 