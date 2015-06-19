Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:54 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Finding Good Homes for Inherited Guns and Shooting, Fishing Equipment

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | June 19, 2015 | 1:15 p.m.

One way or another, people come by guns and shooting equipment or rods, reels, tackle boxes and other fishing gear. As a gun store owner and a bait-and-tackle shop owner, I get the calls that begin with something like, “My dad passed away and I found five guns and a bunch of fishing stuff. What can I do with it all?”

At that point, I try to help the person figure out what they really need to do. For example, I ask if the guns are intended to go to a relative. If so, there is transfer paperwork to do with the state and feds and I can facilitate that. While the will of the deceased is being worked out with the family, I can securely store guns. On the other hand, if the family would rather turn them into cash, I tell the caller to have the executor or trust company bring the guns in to Guns of Santa Barbara (4010 Calle Real in Santa Barbara) and we can consign them or buy them outright. It’s easy!

The most interesting calls are when I hear, “My grandpa passed away and he has a big gun safe. We don’t have the combination, we have no idea what is inside and it’s too heavy for us to lift. Can you help us?” Naturally, we can deal with it. Only one time can I recall being asked if guns could be destroyed, and yes, that can be arranged.

Sometimes there is no death but a lengthy absence, such as a foreign work assignment or a health rehabilitation away from the home. It is much, much more secure to have a person’s guns stored at my shop than left in a home that is perhaps not constantly attended by totally trustworthy people.

Fishing gear is less of a security concern than guns, so it is easier to deal with. When people find themselves with fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes full of sharp things like hooks and lures, many do the logical thing: Bring it to Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center (also at 4010 Calle Real in Santa Barbara) and let us help figure out the best thing to do.

Again, the choices are usually consign the rods and reels or perhaps sell them to the shop. Consignments almost always results in more money, but the tradeoff is the time it takes to sell the items.

These situations come up in families often enough to be a concern. So, I thought that it would be helpful to share how I help people through the decisions and then handle it for them.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

