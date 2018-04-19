Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:43 pm | Fair and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Finding Opportunity in Talons of an Osprey

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | March 28, 2014 | 4:33 p.m.

A hint of opportunity comes in many forms and in the strangest places — like from within the tightly-clutched talons of ospreys in flight.

This story comes from my colleagues along the Northern California coast at Lawson’s Landing, south of Bodega Bay.

Patience is a precious commodity for anglers eagerly awaiting the opening day (April 5) of salmon season, especially when rockfish season is closed and the only real fishing opportunities available from boats are sanddabs and crabs. So, people around Lawson’s Landing were looking for fishing opportunities. Turns out, the clues were flying right over their heads.

That area is known for a healthy population of ospreys, so seeing one is common. Seeing one with a fish in its talons is not all that uncommon because it is what ospreys do for a living. But folks around Lawson’s Landing last week began to notice that the impressive birds were flying overhead quite regularly, always from the same general direction and with fish clutched tightly in their talons. The clues piled up like dead fish.

People with young, good eyes recognized the fish as some kind of perch. Older folks with lesser vision but greater experience were one step ahead of the youngsters and had figured out that the birds were working the surf zone and catching red tail perch, which are known to congregate in the surf near there at this time of year.

Everyone gathered their surf fishing gear, bought some bait and headed in the direction the birds were coming from. A red tail perch bite of epic proportions commenced, and everyone got a nice meal out of the collaboration between people and ospreys.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 