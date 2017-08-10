Captain’s Log: Fishing Adventure in Mexican Waters

A good friend, Larry Reiche invited me and Capt. Tiffany Vague (my daughter and store manager of Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center) to go fishing with him and some others aboard the Ranger 85 out of H&M Landing in San Diego.

It was a memorable trip and I can’t say enough good things about the crew and the boat.

San Diego has an amazingly rich tradition of fishing SoCal and Mexican waters and the fishing can be phenomenal. That was the case on our trip Saturday when we chased and caught full boat limits of both yellowtail and dorado.

There were times when the bite was so wide open that when a hooked bait hit the water it was immediately inhaled by a boiling hungry fish.

The battles were fun and the experienced crew handled the wild action masterfully. People who didn’t have much experience got all the help they needed and folks with lots of experience and skills got all the room they needed.

Capt. Tiffany and I have run a charter boat for decades and can recognize great work instantly. That crew was on top of everything.

I’m not generally a big eater, so I was surprised at myself for consuming three full meals in a day aboard the Ranger 85. But there were two good reasons.

One was that fishing action was fast-paced and I was burning a lot of calories. The other reason was, the galley was run by a feller who could really cook and the meals he provided were just too wholesome and tasty to pass up.

I’ve been going out on fishing boats since I was a guppy, so once aboard and doing the familiar things, I felt right at home.

For example the bunks, while not large were just the right firmness and came with a blanket and pillow. I smiled as I lay in that bunk and felt the boat gently move with the sea, putting me to sleep.

Once home, I invited the kids and grandkids over and we had a fabulous fish dinner for everyone. Plus, I have plenty left over for more meals.

My thanks to friend Larry Reiche and my thanks to the crew of the Ranger 85 out of H & M Landing in San Diego.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.