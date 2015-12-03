Captain’s Log: Folks Get Crabby Over Dungeness Crab Problem

Advice

We are at the southerly end of a nearly statewide problem from the Ventura County/Santa Barbara County line all the way to the Oregon border and beyond really, but above the border it is another state’s concern.

Here in California, the crab season opener for Dungeness and rock crab was delayed because the viscera of some crabs tested high for domoic acid. The meat isn’t necessarily affected, but the State felt it wise to be cautious and delay the opener.

Crabs caught and tested weekly from each saltwater management zone. The Department of Fish & Wildlife says that they want to see two consecutive weeks of below-threshold-level test results before considering whether to open an area.

The question rages among recreational anglers and commercial anglers alike… as domoic acid testing continues, should the crab season be opened one zone at a time, or wait until the entire California coast can be opened simultaneously?

It is a tough question, and whatever the State decides, some folks will like it and some wont. That dividing line of opinions isn’t necessarily along commercial/recreational lines.

If one area is open first, many boats from all over may be throttling up to get there quick and a very large number of boats may be working over the population of crabs.

Crabs can travel rather quickly, so there is always a chance of a crab from an area with above warning level tests moving into an open area.

On the other hand, people who live where testing shows the crabs to be safe want very much to be able to go out crabbing either recreationally or commercially.

This reporter asked seven people along the length of the California coast from Central California to near the top of the state for their opinion. It is a very small sample set but includes both party boat owners and tackle shop owners.

With strong feelings afloat, it is best to allow them to remain anonymous. The questions was, “Do you feel that the crab season should be opened one area at a time, or wait until crabs from the entire California coast test clean and it can all be opened at once?"

The opinions expressed were five for waiting until the entire state coast can be opened and two for opening up one area at a time.

One responder said, “If my area tests clean I want to be able to go crabbing.”

And on the other side of the line, another argued, “Doing it piecemeal will cause conflicts and possible over-exploitation of the first areas opened, and besides, let’s be fair among recreational and commercial anglers, because we’re all in this together and we’re all trying to make a living or catch our family dinner.”

