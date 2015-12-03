Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:34 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Captain’s Log: Folks Get Crabby Over Dungeness Crab Problem

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | December 3, 2015 | 10:09 a.m.

We are at the southerly end of a nearly statewide problem from the Ventura County/Santa Barbara County line all the way to the Oregon border and beyond really, but above the border it is another state’s concern.

Here in California, the crab season opener for Dungeness and rock crab was delayed because the viscera of some crabs tested high for domoic acid. The meat isn’t necessarily affected, but the State felt it wise to be cautious and delay the opener.

Crabs caught and tested weekly from each saltwater management zone. The Department of Fish & Wildlife says that they want to see two consecutive weeks of below-threshold-level test results before considering whether to open an area.

The question rages among recreational anglers and commercial anglers alike… as domoic acid testing continues, should the crab season be opened one zone at a time, or wait until the entire California coast can be opened simultaneously?

It is a tough question, and whatever the State decides, some folks will like it and some wont. That dividing line of opinions isn’t necessarily along commercial/recreational lines.

If one area is open first, many boats from all over may be throttling up to get there quick and a very large number of boats may be working over the population of crabs.

Crabs can travel rather quickly, so there is always a chance of a crab from an area with above warning level tests moving into an open area.

On the other hand, people who live where testing shows the crabs to be safe want very much to be able to go out crabbing either recreationally or commercially.

This reporter asked seven people along the length of the California coast from Central California to near the top of the state for their opinion. It is a very small sample set but includes both party boat owners and tackle shop owners.

With strong feelings afloat, it is best to allow them to remain anonymous. The questions was, “Do you feel that the crab season should be opened one area at a time, or wait until crabs from the entire California coast test clean and it can all be opened at once?"

The opinions expressed were five for waiting until the entire state coast can be opened and two for opening up one area at a time.

One responder said, “If my area tests clean I want to be able to go crabbing.”

And on the other side of the line, another argued, “Doing it piecemeal will cause conflicts and possible over-exploitation of the first areas opened, and besides, let’s be fair among recreational and commercial anglers, because we’re all in this together and we’re all trying to make a living or catch our family dinner.”

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 