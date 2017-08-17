Captain’s Log: Get Community Involved in Restoring Goleta Beach Park

Last month, I wrote about a proposal by Fish Reef Project to restore and protect Goleta Beach County Park by building a submerged sand accretion reef.

It would be made of reef balls just offshore that would break the power of storm waves that scour away sand, allow for inshore movement of soft sand, and retain it on the beach to give people as well as critters a nice wide soft-sand beach.

Here is a link to that article and I invite you to read it or re-read it: https://www.noozhawk.com/article/captains_log_a_solution_to_widen_goleta_beach_and_keep_soft_sand.

Community members and organizations have come together around this proposal to restore and protect the precious park.

Progress has been made, meetings are scheduled, and now you, the members of our community, have a chance to weigh in and to chip in as your interests and holdings will allow.

First, there is an easy online petition you can sign onto to show county supervisors and others there is wide community support for the project to make Goleta Beach fabulous for both human visitors and critters, such as grunion and shore birds that benefit from a wide sand beach.

Friends of Goleta Beach County Park, partnering with Fish Reef Project, created a change.org petition and I encourage you to take a look and consider signing on.

The link is: https://www.change.org/p/santa-barbara-county-supervisors-save-goleta-beach-park-for-today-and-future-generations?recruiter=56703443&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=share_email_responsive.

County supervisors are first planning to vote on whether to remove or retain all or parts of the rock revetment that protects the park portion (grassy areas, facilities, parking, etc.).

While rock revetments come with some issues, building a submerged sand accretion reef that widens the beach naturally will make the rock revetments a moot point because a wide sandy beach will form over time and the waves won’t make it to the rock revetment.

The county could cover the rocks over with sand so folks can walk right over them comfortably to get onto the wide sandy beach.

So for the sake of meetings this month, the important thing for supervisors to consider is that voting to just leave the rock revetment paves the way for a more important vote we are asking them to make at their next meeting to adopt the sand accretion reef proposal.

Fish Reef Project, with help from Friends of Goleta Beach County Park, has awarded a science feasibility contract to take a detailed look at precisely how the reef should look and where it should be placed to achieve the greatest benefits.

We are asking the county to look at the proposal, based upon the outcome of this feasibility study and then vote to take on the permitting process.

This study and other related costs are tough financial obstacles for individual organizations to surmount.

For that reason, Friends of Goleta Beach County Park has created a crowd-funding campaign to invite you — individual community members, organizations and the business community to help out in a meaningful way with commitments of anywhere from five bucks to $5 million to fund studies, construction and monitoring.

The link to contribute is: https://www.gofundme.com/save-goleta-beach-park.

To be straightforward, I’m pouring myself into this community effort for the sake of a park I love and my children and grandchildren grew up loving.

I invite and encourage you to join me in showing support for the Fish Reef Project proposal by signing the online petition and contributing through the crowd-funding site.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.