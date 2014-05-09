Captain’s Log: Celebrating the Reopening of Goleta Pier

By Monday, May 12, most of Goleta Pier will again be open to fishing and pedestrian traffic. Only a damaged section on the right (west) side of the pier will remain closed until repairs are completed.

Beyond that fenced section, anglers will be able to cast — from most of the length of the pier — to the highly productive, rock-covered pipeline that runs parallel to the pier on the west side. The left (east) side of the pier will be open for its entire length.

Here is the official word from the Santa Barbara County Parks Department: “The Goleta Pier is partially open. Currently and for the past two weeks the pier has been partially open for approximately the first 280 feet and closed the rest of the way. Starting Monday the rest of the pier will be opened for pedestrians, tourists and anglers by fencing off the damaged area and creating a pathway along the left side of the pier to gain access to the rest of the pier. The full structural report is expected shortly and once received, repairs will be bid out and the pier fixed. This is expected to take two months. Please check back to the website for updates as we work to get the pier open as soon as possible.”

Starting Monday, stop by Hook, Line & Sinker, get geared up and get back out on our favorite pier. To celebrate, Hook, Line & Sinker will host a two-day sale (Monday and Tuesday) on selected pier-fishing essentials, such as sinkers, snelled hooks, Sabikis, blue-handled bait knifes, pier gaffs, silver hoop nets and squid.

Folks who spend time on Goleta Pier know what a treasure it is for the community. Sure, fishing is a big thing here because it is one of the absolute best fishing piers on the entire West Coast. But there is so much more. A surprising number of people jog out to the end of the pier and then back to the beach to continue. All day and evening, people walk out on the pier to enjoy being over the water and look around to see what sea life they may spot. Some are taking a stroll after a nice meal at the great restaurant at the foot of the pier.

It is not uncommon to find someone standing at the rail or sitting on one of the benches, lost in deep thought. Something about being on the sea (and on a platform that doesn’t rock much) that helps a person think. Whatever your reason, go visit Goleta Pier and celebrate the wonderful community resource.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.