Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:48 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Captain”s Log: Hammerhead Sharks Liven up the SoCal Bight

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | September 15, 2016 | 3:46 p.m.

Hammerhead sharks have a particularly nasty disposition, and they seem to bite things for pretty much the same reason a person climbs a mountain … because it is there.

That is fine when they are hundreds of miles south of here in their usual haunts, but over the course of this multi-year El Nino, they are here where their nasty dispositions are up close and personal for us. 

There have been some incidents including divers getting bit in the leg and fish lost to the toothy predators.

Some folks have given up swimming and diving, especially at the Channel Islands, until these sharks with oddly-shaped heads go back home far to the south.

Hammerheads seem to school up and forage together much more than white sharks, which are often solitary creatures when they hunt.

Schooling hammerheads who detect food in the water are a dangerous bunch. 

At times, they are a game-changer for fishing boats.

A customer of my bait & tackle shop (Hook, Line & Sinker on Calle Real in Santa Barbara) told me about a group of hammerheads aggressively patrolling in front of Pyramid Cove at San Clemente Island, and boats pretty much had to move away to fight fish without shark incident.

We’ve had similar situations play out here at Santa Cruz and Anacapa islands.

National Weather Service people have some nice graphs that show we are past El Nino and into La Nina, and of course I wouldn’t argue with those weather professionals.

We’ve got trigger fish, yellowtail, tuna, marlin and hammerhead sharks in our waters, which don’t yet see things the same ways.

These are our El Nino fish and they are still here, so speaking only for myself, I’ll accept that El Nino is over when our El Nino fish go home

 I can wait and I’m in no hurry because we’ve been having a blast with these pelagic visitors and I’d enjoy a few more tasty meals first.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 