Captain’s Log: Help Start Santa Barbara County Chapter of Coastal Conservation Association

I love writing these Captain’s Log columns each week and this one has me particularly excited because together we all have a chance to start a local chapter of an organization that helps critters and habitat. You know how strongly I feel about those issues, if you read my stories, so let’s do this!

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, 7-9 p.m., we’re meeting in the Santa Barbara Waterfront Community meeting room, 113 Harbor Way, (access from valet parking lot). The sole agenda item is to introduce and begin a Santa Barbara County chapter of Coastal Conservation Association — California (CCA-Cal).

You are invited and encouraged to come start up our local chapter of this nationwide organization focused on nearshore ocean habitat and critters. The California Chapter of CCA began a few years ago and is busily building local chapters in each county or major metropolitan area.

We have active chapters in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles and Ventura County. We are starting an Inland Empire Chapter and now it is time to begin a Santa Barbara County Chapter.

Next up will be San Luis Obispo County, so if you live in SLO County, contact me and I’ll help organize it. We’ll keep building local chapters until we reach the Oregon border. That state already has CCA chapters.

I sit on the state Board of Directors of CCA-Cal, along with high-profile members of coastal and ocean-related industries and communities. Two primary goals of CCA-Cal are: enhance inshore fish populations, and enhance inshore habitat.

So, if you are like me and care about the critters and habitat of the sea, come to our inaugural meeting on Nov. 20 and help us get this going.

At that meeting, we’ll have chapter president Capt. Tiffany Vague (of WaveWalker Charters and Hook, Line & Sinker fishing Center), Wayne Kotow who is executive director of CCA-Cal, and I will be there to add my two or three cents worth.

Quite a number of our local waterfront community members plan to attend to help start a vibrant chapter Santa Barbara can be proud of. I’m asking you to come join our local chapter and help do good things for our ocean.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.