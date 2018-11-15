Thursday, November 15 , 2018, 5:31 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Help Start Santa Barbara County Chapter of Coastal Conservation Association

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | November 15, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

I love writing these Captain’s Log columns each week and this one has me particularly excited because together we all have a chance to start a local chapter of an organization that helps critters and habitat. You know how strongly I feel about those issues, if you read my stories, so let’s do this!

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, 7-9 p.m., we’re meeting in the Santa Barbara Waterfront Community meeting room, 113 Harbor Way, (access from valet parking lot). The sole agenda item is to introduce and begin a Santa Barbara County chapter of Coastal Conservation Association — California (CCA-Cal).

You are invited and encouraged to come start up our local chapter of this nationwide organization focused on nearshore ocean habitat and critters. The California Chapter of CCA began a few years ago and is busily building local chapters in each county or major metropolitan area.

We have active chapters in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles and Ventura County. We are starting an Inland Empire Chapter and now it is time to begin a Santa Barbara County Chapter.

Next up will be San Luis Obispo County, so if you live in SLO County, contact me and I’ll help organize it. We’ll keep building local chapters until we reach the Oregon border. That state already has CCA chapters.

I sit on the state Board of Directors of CCA-Cal, along with high-profile members of coastal and ocean-related industries and communities. Two primary goals of CCA-Cal are: enhance inshore fish populations, and enhance inshore habitat.

So, if you are like me and care about the critters and habitat of the sea, come to our inaugural meeting on Nov. 20 and help us get this going.

At that meeting, we’ll have chapter president Capt. Tiffany Vague (of WaveWalker Charters and Hook, Line & Sinker fishing Center), Wayne Kotow who is executive director of CCA-Cal, and I will be there to add my two or three cents worth.

Quite a number of our local waterfront community members plan to attend to help start a vibrant chapter Santa Barbara can be proud of. I’m asking you to come join our local chapter and help do good things for our ocean.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 