Captain’s Log: If Ever There Were a Time to Go Fishing, It’s Now!

Opportunities for adventure come and go. Sometimes we take advantage and build life’s memories. Sometimes, for whatever reason, we don’t.

A rare fishing opportunity is presenting itself now. Fishing is phenomenal now, for warm water species. I would be surprised if we get a wahoo off the Channel Islands, like the one a young man caught recently off of the Orange County coast, but then, it could happen.

What I do expect are tuna outside of the Channel Islands, yellowtail under kelp paddies, lots of barracuda, bonito and mackerel, a wild calico bass bite and improved halibut fishing. I won't discount the possibility of some real surprises, even locally inside the Santa Barbara Channel.

During our last El Niño event some years ago, it was September when we found yellowtail and even a few dorados under kelp paddies inside the channel. On the outside of the channel, they were more common.

The reason for all of this exquisite fishing fun is a moderate El Niño currently under way. The way these things work, in conjunction with our fishing seasons, our best fishing opportunities are in September and maybe the early part of October. This is when our waters are the warmest, and this year we are adding El Niño warming on top of that.

Large plumes of warm water have moved up from the south, and exotic fish are riding those plumes in search of happy hunting for big shoals of baitfish and squid. Good catches have already been made off the back side of Anacapa and Santa Cruz islands. Diver friends reported seeing bluefin tuna behind Anacapa Island. Catches of yellowfin tuna and yellowtail (a member of the jack family) have recently ben caught. Santa Rosa Island will likely light up with exciting fish this month. In similar conditions in previous years, I’ve anchored right off of East Point and hooked up with yellowtail, white seabass and halibut.

Has it been awhile since you went fishing? Have you ever went deep sea fishing? Well, no matter your answer, this would be a great time to go.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.