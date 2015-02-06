Captain’s Log: The Simple Truth About the Impacts of Desal Plant Intakes on Sea Life

There is no way around the simple, gut-wrenching truth about impacts on sea life from desal plant intakes. Something has got to die.

If anyone has a realistic plan and one that mere financial mortals can afford, please put it on the table — quick! We need to be in implementation phase, like, now!

Santa Barbara is renovating the desal plant to supplement water supplies. We’re not alone. Coastal communities all along the coast here — and everywhere a prolonged drought is drying out the land — are considering or already implementing this solution. Besides the cost of the projects, people are considering very important ecological ramifications, such as: How many sea critters must die from the seawater intake system? What does the intake pipeline look like? What are we going to do with the salty brine?

My concern about the brine is that I want it massively diluted before it goes back in the ocean where it will affect sea life — both flora and fauna — which we care about. The intake pipeline and terminal are something we can wrestle with and try to design the best system possible in terms of achieving our water needs and our desire to have as small an impact on marine life as possible.

The pipeline itself can be a benefit to marine life in general and can add life to the sea by providing fabulous habitat where plants and critters can colonize and thrive. My opinion is that the best way to maximize the benefits, to the point where they can to some degree outweigh the loss of marine life from the intake terminal, is to use quarry rock (commonly used and long-proven to be conducive to marine life), enhanced by “reefballs,” which can be manufactured to help recolonize abalone and other desirable species.

The Fish Reef Project is perfectly positioned to help make this happen, with funding from the desal project.

The intake terminal itself is what sucks — literally. It sucks in great quantities of seawater and lots of life with it. That sucking impact is divided into two categories: 1) “entrainment,” which means that critters (like baby fish and other vitally important low end of the food chain life forms as well as plants and spores get sucked up against the intake filters and can’t escape. Survival prospects are grim; 2) “impingement,” which means that sea life gets sucked through the filters, into the intake pipe and hence into the desal process where survival prospects are far worse than grim. It is difficult to design and develop a filter that draws in sufficient quantities of water without creating entrainment and impingement problems.

Another option exists, called Sub-Surface Intake (SSI). The gist of the system is than the intakes are shallowly buried under the sea floor and the natural sand or mud is used to filter the seawater. Thinking about it, it seems like it would indeed kill less overall sea life. On the other hand, the amount of water available per square foot of SSI would be fairly low so the intakes would have to be large. Perhaps they would have to be moved from time to time, as the filtering substrate became clogged like almost any filter.

Organizations such as Santa Barbara Channelkeeper are working to get Santa Barbara to do a study to determine the effectiveness of SSIs in hopes we can develop a desal plant and intake that will kill less marine life.

All in all, it strikes me that an SSI terminal at the end of a quarry-covered and “reefball”-enhanced pipeline (which Santa Barbara already has the beginnings of) may be the best solution. I believe we should study it and do it.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.