Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 7:50 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Cleaning Up Our Beaches with Solution-Based Projects

The bottom of the trail at Summerland Beach is clean now but used to have heavy tar. Click to view larger
The bottom of the trail at Summerland Beach is clean now but used to have heavy tar. (Capt. David Bacon / Noozhawk photo)
By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | July 12, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

In March 2017, I wrote a Noozhawk column about Chris Goldblatt, founder of the Fish Reef Project, finding a leaking oil wellhead on Summerland Beach after winter storms had taken away much of the sand. He wisely brought in the local news teams and authorities were contacted, who found funds available for such work and subsequently recapped the old well.

That old wellhead had been putting some bad crude into the sands of the beach and leaching into nearshore waters for a very long time. This created unhealthy conditions for people visiting the beach and created toxic habitat for the critters and plants nearshore. It was a horrible environmental problem, and thank heavens it is cleaned up. Well, let’s thank the state, too, and hope that funds that are available for other wellhead capping projects are not diverted.

Now, better than a year later, Goldblatt, who lives nearby, reported that the beach is much cleaner and without the heavy tar deposits that had been there for so long. With cleaner beaches and water, lots of people again are enjoying the pretty beach area. This is a happy story, and one we can hope will replay each time a leaking old wellhead is found by a concerned citizen who takes the time to make it known.

This is the kind of solution-based project I believe in. To be honest, I’m tired of blaming humans for everything and then the solution being to shut down areas on land or sea or take rights and freedoms away from us. I feel fiercely about our freedoms and about access to land and seas for recreational purposes, including fishing or hunting for the family table. That Summerland Beach area is now a much-improved surf fishing spot.

What happened on that beach was a better way of doing things. Yes, of course, humans were responsible for the mess. But instead of a dark solution that cost us access or freedoms, we got a solution-based project that cleaned up an area, and we can all continue to enjoy it as we always have.

Solution-based projects are possible in a great many places to solve problems or just make things better. One perfect example is a proposal for a kelp-restoration reef in Goleta Bay. The proposed reef would be made of specially designed and ocean-friendly reef units that would provide homes for critters and holdfast areas for kelp. The project would bring back a luscious kelp forest that once was there and to protect Goleta Beach and aid with natural sand restoration and retention.

This ideal solution-based project has the support of the community and municipalities, has a lead agency and is just in need of funding for the permitting process with the state. I encourage anyone who wants to support a project with environmental and recreational benefits to fund this permitting process through the Fish Reef Project.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Summerland Beach is clean again and enjoyed by many beachgoers. Click to view larger
Summerland Beach is clean again and enjoyed by many beachgoers. (Capt. David Bacon / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 