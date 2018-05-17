Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:12 pm | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: It Is Baby-making Time of Year For Critters

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | May 17, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

This isn’t meant to be an X-rated or even R-rated set of thoughts, but parental guidance is always wise. It is because the critters out there are busy making babies at this time of the year.

They don’t seem to see a need to keep it private and unlike people, they consider it pretty normal and just ignore it when other critters are so engaged.

Well, for the most part, except for a carnivore who may see it as a chance to catch and eat two for the effort of one, like a white seabass gulping spawning squid.

Mostly, this is an enjoyable time for us people because birds sing louder and with more gusto than at any other time of year. Mammals act a little love-struck, and in some cases become downright showy.

Fish make a full-on production event out of it, like swimming hundreds of miles, making nests and in some cases dying from it (thinking of salmon).

I feel for critters with challenges. One example is an owl that spends early mornings in a tree near my house. I heard it calling incessantly to attract a mate.

Then one morning I heard a second owl, some distance away begin calling in between my local owl’s calls. My local owl paused to listen to a few iterations of the distant owl’s calls, then returned to its own carefully cadenced calls.

Both birds were males, so the local bird stepped up his calling game because now he had to compete.

So now I lie in bed each morning and listen to two owls trying to outdo each other’s mating calls. It is amusing but I feel for both of them. I’m cheering for the local owl I guess just because we’re neighbors.

Now begins a period when parent critters start hunting for two, or three, or half a dozen because they have hungry little mouths to feed. Being a parent isn’t easy for any of us biological units.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 