Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:43 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: It’s Hot Enough to … Tell Stories About How Hot It Is

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | September 6, 2013 | 3:14 p.m.

It’s hot enough to sit around an air conditioner (yes, there are at least a dozen A/Cs in Santa Barbara!) and tell stories about how hot it is. Man, this week has been hotter than a kiss in the back seat of a Chevy on Camino Ciello. Hotter than a sidewalk in Death Valley (not many of those, either).

Feller came into my fishing tackle shop (Hook, Line & Sinker at 4010 Calle Real in Santa Barbara) on Thursday and announced he had heard there was another heat wave forecast for this weekend. I told him I wasn’t convinced that the last one had yet ended because it was still hot enough outside to make lead fishing weights think about melting. I don’t think my bait freezer has had a moment of rest during the day, all week long.

It is hot enough to melt the groceries on the way home. I went grocery shopping and after the 20-minute drive home, I was racing to get the still-partially frozen items into my over-worked freezer. I accidentally left a gallon of milk in my car for an hour and a half, and guess what? It was hot milk through and through.

After buying some live bait (anchovies) at the bait receiver in the harbor and running offshore, I looked in the bait tank and saw that all of the anchovies were swimming as deep down in the tank as they could get. I put my hand down to the bottom and could feel that the water was a couple of degrees cooler near the bottom.

I learned something else that made me raise one eyebrow (that would be the left eyebrow — it has always had it’s own opinions). A clean and intensely sun-heated fillet blade can do a quicker job of cleaning the dinner fish.

I always worry about barefoot customers in my tackle shop because there are sharp things in tackle shops, and should one end up on the floor, I worry about bare feet. I had no worries this week, because no one wanted to walk barefoot from their car to the store.

It is hot enough to send lizards off the rocks after about 15 minutes. Sure, they like their warm rocks and hot sun, but even they have their limits. Most critters find a shady spot, stretch out and hope for a breeze.

Come to think of it, that’s just what I’m going to do.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 