Captain’s Log: January and February Mark the Hard Work of Fisheries Management

Despite periods of calm, glorious weather and glassy seas, many fishing boats sit idle during January and February because this is when we do the toughest part of our fisheries management work — seasonal sacrifices to ensure sustainable fisheries.

Recreational and commercial fishers buy fishing licenses every year to pay into good, successful wildlife and habitat management. Excise taxes we pay on fishing gear are also put into funds for making certain that fish populations are abundant and that we know enough to adjust as needed to naturally-occurring fluctuations driven by water temp changes, forage availability, spawning periods and numerous other factors that affect the lives of our saltwater and freshwater critters.

Most of us also donate time or money to organizations and projects that help our critters and our natural habitat, without losing our access to well-managed fish and fishing grounds.

We fish for glory fish when we can (such as white seabass, halibut, tuna, etc.), but the bread and butter of our local fishing is rockfish and lingcod. These are delicious and nutritious fish that are exceptionally well-studied and managed. During these two months — when rockfish, lingcod and other groundfish are off-limits — most anglers keep their boats on trailers or tied to the dock. We can work the surf zone, jetties and piers and can keep groundfish caught from shore, so there are still limited opportunities for fresh groundfish. Winter time is great for barred surf perch, which are loads of fun on light tackle. So we do have shore-based fishing and very limited boat-based fishing to enjoy.

With seasonal closures or reduced bag limits, controlled bag limits, minimum size limits or slot limits, and protected species (such as white shark and black seabass), we have achieved solid and successful fisheries management that is constantly undergoing assessment and improvement. Our wildlife is managed for sustainability, keeping us a part of the management process, which means we can enjoy fresh wild seafood.

What upsets wild seafood lovers and is totally unfair is when radical enviro organizations (whose business model is to convince you that the sky is falling and so you need to give them money to save the world) and acadamia (seeking grant money) team up to grab and privatize sections of the sea. The goal of the enviro organizations is to end fishing. The goal of acadamia when they work to grab part of the ocean is to generate grant money income for themselves.

These equivalents of land-grabs are called Marine Protected Areas (carefully and chosen wording to mislead the public), or MPAs. They are not about fisheries management, and we don’t need them for fisheries management. They are about business, privatization of our commons and pre-empting good fisheries and habitat management.

Some organizations like to refer to MPAs as “parks.” Be wary. This misleading word choice is meant to put a bright shiny spin on a dark act (MLPA creation) that strips us of our state constitution’s rights to fish state waters. Don’t fall for it.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.