Thursday, November 8 , 2018, 5:33 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Lacking in Culture But Happy in Nature

Travels through the eyes of a conservationist

A peaceful view of sunrise through the trees.
A peaceful view of sunrise through the trees. (Capt. David Bacon)
By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | November 8, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

When I talk with people about travels, I sometimes feel downright uncultured. I’m not complaining and I’m not bragging, just sharing my thoughts and feelings.

We all enjoy talking together about places we have traveled, especially when we’ve visited the same general area and have a chance to compare notes.

Here is where I run into trouble: People naturally ask me if I visited this theater, that museum, dined at such-and-such renowned restaurant, went on a wine tour to the vineyard country, walked through a famous building or saw some ancient ruins.

Nope, I missed those things. Sorry.

“Well, what did you do there?” That’s the question I’m often asked, and I see puzzled looks when I answer the question.

What I did is get out of town, go into the hills, hike to a secluded off-trail spot to sit and experience nature — the local flora and fauna.

I like to think about what the land was like for eons before people came and put our marks on the land. I like to think about the critters and how they lived, fought, ate each other, or cohabitated and raised families.

Were I coming to visit the Santa Barbara area for the first time, I might want to do things like go sit very still and quiet for hours at this time of year in the Ellwood area eucalyptus groves and watch monarch butterflies paint the scene with their colors and silent flight.

I’d want to hike animal trails through the chaparral, climb on rocky outcroppings above the trails and watch the critters, study the plants, and think about how the critter community goes about its business with all those humans not very far away.

When we have marine layer days, I like to go sit at places like Lizard Head and look across the carpet of clouds below to see the Channel Islands break through and look as though I can walk across the marine layer to them.

When the winds howl I like to sit quietly on the mountain and listen to the rustling bushes and trees. When it rains it is magical to sit on a rocky outcrop and watch a stream rise to fill its banks.

I like to spend these quiet times thinking about what I can do on a very personal level to help the critters and the plants.

I look at the nearshore ocean waters and I dream of putting in reefs to restore kelp beds and create ideal habitat for fish, crustaceans and others. I think about putting in water guzzlers for critters that suffer from drought.

I’m a conservationist, not a preservationist. I want healthy, sustainable populations of critters. I want people to be able to fish and hunt for fresh, healthy family meals in perpetuity, which means we must take conservation values seriously. That is what I believe.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 