Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:41 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Mako Shark Off Channel Islands Gives Angler a Battle to Remember

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | February 27, 2015 | 11:30 a.m.

The sight gave us chills and goosebumps. We were several miles off the Channels Islands and had been drifting casually with a slow current and light breeze, metering out a judicious amount of chum while soaking live mackerels and chunks of fish.

Suddenly one of the guys sitting on the gunwale jumped up, hollered and pointed down into the water. We all looked over the side and watched the ominous shape of a large phantom glide gracefully under the boat. I saw enough of it to recognize it as a mako shark — and a big one at that.

We didn’t wait long. One of our heavy reels, a Penn International spooled with 80-pound line and a coated steel leader double-sleeved to a 9/0 hook, and mounted on a stout Cousins rod, zipped loudly but briefly. One guy picked it up out of the rod holder and looked to me for advice. I motioned for him to wait.

The rod tip bounced a couple of times as the shark got a better purchase on the bait and then the reel screamed as that phantom raced off. “Now!” I said. The angler spun the drag down, started reeling and set the hook hard enough to drive it through tough leather.

I always drift with the reel in gear, the clicker on and the drag backed off completely. This prevents a backlash, which occasionally occurs when a shark or other big game fish hits hard on the run, with the reel out of gear and only the clicker to slow the spool. To set the hook and fight the fish, we spin down the drag and then adjust it after the hookup. We set the clicker off when it becomes a nuisance.

We had a pretty big shark hooked up. I helped the angler make the shark work hard by coaching him to lift the rod and make the shark bend it. We watched in awe as the shark launched itself out of the water like an ICBM blasting out of a missile silo. Then it made a couple of prolonged runs that took better than half the line off the spool.

With no sign of that shark tiring, I fired up the engine and moved toward the shark while the angler reeled fast to keep the line taught. I kept the boat positioned so the stern was to the shark and the angler had the best angle.

After an hour, the battle still was not decided. The shark came near the boat twice, but it wasn’t tired enough nor close enough to think about touching the leader. After a third pass, the shark made a couple of rapid reversals and wrapped the leader around a fin. Now the mono line was against the shark’s rough skin back by the tail and the line parted before the brute could be brought to leader.

It’s a heartbreaker, but when dealing with large prime predators, it just doesn’t always go smoothly. We were going to release that big shark anyway, but we couldn’t honorably pronounce it caught because we hadn’t quite brought it to leader. No worries, another opportunity would swim by.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 