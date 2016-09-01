Captain’s Log: Nearshore Sharks — Not Too Much to Worry About

Not all sharks are man-eating relatives of the Megalodon. We’ve got some that are so beautiful they are entrancing, some that are ugly as an old fence post, some that are sinewy and graceful and some that have fascinating feeding habits and eat small stuff like mackerel. Not many are big-tooth sharks that you might have to worry about.

Now having said that, don’t go tempting sharks by sticking your great toe near its mouth — or your finger or any other body parts. I can’t guarantee that a frightened shark might not bite you to get away.

They are able to make a living finding stuff to eat but they aren’t exactly intelligent. And above all, they do not carry grudges and will not hunt or haunt you and remember you like in that ridiculous movie Jaws.

We fish for many species of sharks because they are fresh healthy and tasty table fare. After we battle and get a shark aboard the boat, we treat its business end with respect because it’s now a stressed animal and might react violently in order to try to escape.

One of the larger species we target for the dinner table is the thresher shark, which has a long powerful tail for whacking and stunning its prey. I’ve been clocked by those tails, and they hurt!

Another very popular shark for the dinner table is the leopard shark, which is truly a critter so beautiful it is almost stunning.

Other sharks we encounter near shore with some regularity are shovelnose (guitar fish), angel, sand, smoothhound, pinback, swell and mako.

On that list, the mako is the one I’d worry most about because it is a big-tooth shark and a large specimen may decide to bite a human.

It puzzles me when people tend to shy away from the water when we pull in a bottom-dwelling shark while surf fishing.

People who wade out into the water share space with these sharks all the time without knowing it. They pretty much try to stay out of our way and will scurry off when touched or even approached.

Notice which shark has not been discussed as yet? Yup, the “Landlord,” aka the great white shark. All bets are off when that puppy glides in looking for groceries.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.