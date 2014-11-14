Captain’s Log: No-Motor Tournament Benefits Land Trust and Reels In Fish, Fun and Winners

A benefit fishing tournament last Saturday featuring no-motor fishing produced fish and fun and benefited habitat restoration work near Carpinteria.

“Clear skies, gentle breezes and a midmorning high tide helped make the fourth annual 'No-Motor' fishing tourney the biggest and best one ever,” said Tom Raftican of Sportfishing Conservancy, who organized the event.

With 80 entrants assisted by a contingent of volunteers from the Carpinteria Sportfishing Club, the Santa Barbara Sport Fishing Club and Gold Coast Lady Anglers, final numbers came in just shy of 100 people at Danny’s Deli in Carpinteria.

Special thanks go out to Danny’s Deli, Hook, Line and Sinker fishing center, Cousins Tackle, Deep Blue SUP and new, now local, Seeker Rods. Philip Friedman of PFO radio fame acted as a perfect emcee/host, handing out thousands of dollars in raffle prizes.

Jim Kiner, the No-Motor winner, caught a total of 86.5 inches total length of surf perch and received a first-place plaque and “Bill Varney” signature Cousins surf rod. Whitney Uyeda placed second, just a half-inch shy of Kiner, and Jeff Gallup placed third, close behind. Kiner and Uyeda’s catches came from the surf, while Gallup fished a kayak over Carpinteria Reef.

The raffle featured Cousins rods, a Seeker rod, Hook, Line and Sinker custom surf packs, passes on Stardust, along with an array of other prizes from more than a dozen local vendors. For the fly-fishing faithful, Eric Rangel of Artful Angler fame donated a full 7-weight surf fly fish setup, including line and a stripping basket. The grand prize was a custom stand-up paddleboard, tricked out to fish and hoop net (really!).

After expenses, all proceeds will go to the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County to help its restoration work in the Carpinteria Salt Marsh. New Land Trust Executive Director Chet Work showed up with his son to help out and agreed to meet with anglers at a check presentation to be held in early December.

Capt. Tiffany Vague, manager of Hook, Line & Sinker fishing center in Santa Barbara, said, “This is a classic example of the good conservation work regularly done by the fishing community. We are the long-standing conservationists who put our money and efforts into restoration and wildlife management without trying to put up 'Keep Out' signs where our community fishes.”

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.