Captain’s Log: Of Spilled Oil and Critters of the Sea

Anywhere along the coast between Campus Point and Gaviota can be a truly terrible place to incur an oil leak, in terms of impacts on critters. The finfish, shellfish and other sea life of the area are accustomed to naturally-occurring oil seepage and a sheen on the surface. They know how to deal with it and little harm comes to them. Consequently, they have no fear of oil and that puts them at heightened risk when an unnatural oil spill happens.

Those of us who work at sea and ply this coast regularly call this stretch of coast the “oil patch.” There is always seepage through the sea floor. There is an old and ongoing discussion about whether we should try to pump more oil out to lessen the pressure and reduce the natural seepage.

Other than getting oil on our feet when visiting the beaches of the area, I’m not sure there is a lot of reason to try to reduce natural seepage. The critters are used to it. The natural stuff seeps out of the seafloor and floats slowly to the surface in gooey globules. Once at the surface, it is spread out into a natural sheen and then currents and wind accumulate it into long, meandering current breaks. While floating toward the surface, critters easily move around the stuff.

This unnatural oil spill is very different, but the critters don’t know it and they put themselves in deadly interaction with the yucky stuff. This spilled oil may become thickened by the sea, but it isn’t in globules that can be easily navigated around. This nasty stuff floods an area and coats everything it comes in contact with, including fish, invertebrates and even clams, which are unable to filter this stuff. So this spill is reaching below the surface and killing critters.

Some fish and other sealife have high site fidelity, which means they tend to stay put, waiting out the bad times and knowing fully well how to use their familiar habitat to make the most of the good times. This oil spill is making habitat such as rocky structure spots unlivable, at least the way our critters need to live. The result is dead sealife.

Our volunteers out there working diligently and tirelessly to save fish are my heroes. They are cleaning habitat and finding critters that may be saved, with the right treatment. A harsh fact they deal with and at times can break their hearts is that when you have a finite number of volunteers, trying to saves so many lives, they know they can save the most lives by focusing on the ones that can be saved quickly and relatively easy. It is natural to want to spend time on the worse cases, but that takes so much time, during which other critters are taking a turn for the worse and will die. Making those tough decisions is saddening.

The mechanical methods of the oil spill cleanup may be exacerbating the problem. Mechanical cleanup resources (such as booms, skimmers and scrubbers) are so foreign to critters that many can be killed in the process. This whole incident is saddening and infuriating. We’ll do the best we can.

My hope is that we can open back up the giant incident closure zone rapidly because of the major socioeconomic damage it is doing. Many of the people who have their favorite fishing spots or beaches to visit, also have high site fidelity and don’t tend to just go someplace else. That relates to fewer people recreating. Tourism suffers from the oil spill, and that has a profound effect on lots of businesses besides the ones that support fishing and boating. Our commercial fishers are also taking a pounding because their market is down, even for fish from elsewhere in the Channel and around the Channel Islands. Businesses need saving as well as the critters.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.