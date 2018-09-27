Thursday, September 27 , 2018, 4:56 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Opossums Are The Cleanup Crew

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | September 27, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

It was dusk and nearly dark when I was standing at the sliding glass door watching the softening contrast of trees and tall bushes against the darkening sky. Movement caught my eye and I watched what seemed like a shadow scurrying along the top of my fence.

Even without direct light on it, I knew it was a possum by the size, shape and the way it moved.

I’ve watched these fascinating critters for hours in the faint light of dusk or minor illumination filtering out of windows. This is their time of evening to forage and I welcome them. They are far from the cutest critters to visit our backyards, but I welcome them because I consider them the cleanup crew.

Opossums are help to control rodent and insect populations. Click to view larger
Opossums are help to control rodent and insect populations.

I’d invite one inside to help me with a few problems, but they hide too darn well for me to be sure I could find it when I wanted it to leave. And then, what the critter would do in the kitchen would be messy at best.

When possums are on the prowl outdoors, the populations of mice, rats and insects are going to plummet. So will worms, snails and most anything else that looks tasty to a possum; that includes the leftover dog food or cat food in the dish and the water in the water bowl.

It is only fair to mention that possums are omnivores, so some of your tasty garden vegetables, strawberries, etc., may go missing or appear chewed up. All-in-all, these critters are pure survivors and will find a way to make a meal in even a seemingly barren yard.

Neither end of an opossum is very pretty because of a very plain face and a long bald tail. The middle part is okay because it has a normal critter shape and is covered with short hair. When they open their mouths, it is apparent they can pull off being a carnivore because they have some sharp working teeth.

Being a very shy critter, they would far prefer to scurry away from trouble than face it, yet when they feel cornered, they will give a good showing of their scrapping abilities. Confrontations even with pets are usually more scary for the possum than for the family pet.

These critters serve as part of my cleanup crew outside and my general feeling is that they are welcome. Also, I appreciate that they do their work primarily at night, leaving my yard to me and the family pet during the day.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 