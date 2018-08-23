Thursday, August 23 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Pilot Whale Herding and Feeding on Anchovies Off Santa Barbara

By | August 23, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Ocean water temperatures are amazingly high, and it is fun to watch the natural order respond to the rapidly rising temps.

The source is apparent by looking at sea surface temperature charts such as the subscription service by www.terrafin.com, which is the one I use for my profession as a charter captain.

A massive plume of very warm water was pushed up from the equatorial eastern Pacific and its inshore terminus is the Channel Islands and Santa Barbara Channel.

Another plume of very warm water from the same source move up the California coast offshore. Boaters as far north as Eureka are motoring offshore 20-60 miles to hook into albacore.

There have even been catches of bluefin tuna and dorado (it’s a dorado in the water and a mahi mahi on the plate), both of which are very unusual that far north.

While trolling lures called chain reaction near huge baitballs of anchovies about two miles off Santa Barbara’s East Beach, it was fun to watch the food chain come to life as nearly everything bigger than an anchovy wanted to eat their fill of the tasty little fish.

We saw sea lions, seals, dolphin, cormorants, pelican, sea gulls and surface gamefish such as barracuda slicing through the baitballs.

The most interesting sight of all was a pilot whale, probably a female because of her size.

That whale sure knew what she was doing as she slowly and skillfully herded a baitball in one direction, caused it to turn and then with a surprise surge of its powerful tail seemed to suddenly appear in front of the baitball with its mouth open.

On another maneuver, the whale simply blasted up behind the shoal of anchovies and gulped the back quarter of the group before they could push their way forward or to the side.

I’ve heard that an average pilot whale will eat about 75 pounds of food in a day and just during the time I watched that critter, I believe it exceeded it’s RDA of anchovies. But it looked happy.

After watching it awhile, we trolled off in another direction because I saw some birds working in the distance, and it looked to me like there were surface gamefish pushing anchovies up to the surface. As it turned out, I was correct, and we found the fish.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

