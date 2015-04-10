Captain’s Log: Professional Gun Storage, Transfer Available in Santa Barbara

It is surprising how many guns are owned by Santa Barbara-area residents. Really!

As a gun shop owner, I’ve learned that gun ownership is prevalent and cherished throughout our community. In many cases, it would surprise you to know who owns guns. Customer confidence and loyalty run strong with me, so confidences are always respected.

For any number of reasons, there comes a time when some gun owners, or those professionals who find themselves holding guns for clients, need gun storage, transfer or disposal services.

In some cases, it may be a trust department or an attorney who needs guns to be stored securely and cared for carefully while an estate is worked out between beneficiaries. It may be because people need to be away for an extended time and need their guns stored and cared for with periodic cleanings. In other cases, people lose their rights to own guns and they need to consign or sell them. I’m learning that there are a wide variety of reasons folks need gun storage and care.

At other times, the best course of action is to turn guns into ready cash by consigning them for sale or outright selling them to a gun shop. This can be arranged conveniently and confidentially.

As I’ve learned of these needs, I’ve developed a helpful and comprehensive program at my gun shop, Guns of Santa Barbara at 4010 Calle Real in Santa Barbara (on Calle Real right between upper State Street and Highway 154) to assist people with needs to store, clean, transfer and possibly sell guns that were left to beneficiaries, or for any other reason need to be stored, consigned or sold.

There is paperwork to be done and legalities to work out when transferring ownership or even just possession of a firearm or collection of firearms. It is best to have a full discussion of needs and services and costs, to come up with a workable plan for Guns of Santa Barbara to receive, store, clean periodically and then return or transfer as needed. Should you have such needs, come visit Guns of Santa Barbara to discuss and plan a program for your gun or collection, for immediate action or as part of an estate planning process.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.