Pixel Tracker

Thursday, April 4 , 2019, 9:07 pm | A Few Clouds 57º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Pros And Cons of Pets vs. Kids

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | April 4, 2019 | 4:00 p.m.

I do love pets and I do love kids and grandkids. I probably understand pets better than I understand kids. I know for sure that was the case at the age when I began having kids.

Being a thinking man, I sometimes glance back and forth between kids and pets, and ponder their relative position in the cosmic value scale. Here are just a few of my musings, for better or worse.

Kids and pets both have a habit of hogging any bed I want to be on. I have a good friend who happens to be a dog (I consider him my pack mate), and he always plops down in the exact geographic center of the bed. Well, except that if two people are on that bed, he will wrangle his way in between them and pass out.

Trying to outmaneuver him is futile because he will wake up and do the same thing again.

Both kids and pets have a habit of sleeping spread-eagle on a bed, radiating from the center point. This makes it difficult to sleep on the same bed and can wind up with the adult human on a couch or the floor. I’m certain this was the plan all along.

Affection and kisses are a very different manner, and kids get the higher grade. This brings me to a non-bendable rule I lay down for my dogs and cats ... cuddle and kiss me first, then go and smell other dogs’ and cats’ butts afterward. I reiterate this rule frequently and firmly.

Pets get a higher grade than kids in many aspects of cohabitation. For example, pets are easier to train. Even a Great Dane or a foraging black bear will eat less than a teenage kid.

Dogs will often come when called but kids and cats, not so much. Pets don’t ask for money all the time and they don’t ask to drive the car. Both pets and kids often turn up their nose at the dinner served, without offering to make their own.

The more I look back and forth between pets and kids, the more the reality dawns on me. For one, you don’t need to give many years of salary or wages to send a pet to college. The real clencher though is that if your pet gets pregnant, you can sell its children.

And with that, this relative cosmic value discussion begins to wrap itself up.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 